Perhaps not much has changed since 1968 for M. Donald Thomas ("Utah schools — not much has changed since 1968"), who apparently has not read any research on education since 1968, either. How can the author say "Public education has been and continues to be underfunded" when taxpayers give more to public education now than ever, and expenditures continue to increase with each passing year?

There is no correlation between all this spending (much of which goes toward hiring "administrators") and student achievement. Throwing money at a broken system doesn't fix it, yet throwing money is what we continue to do. Thomas goes on to say "Public schools have and continue to discriminate against poor and minority children."

The only discrimination that is going on is from selfish teachers' unions, who refuse to let poor and minority children have access to education choice programs, which, I might add, have been proved to benefit poor and minority students the most. Moreover, public schools would not "continue to be overburdened" if they opened up the educating job to other institutions. Education has not changed much since 1968, unfortunately, because the same corrupt government bureaucrats are still in charge, and public education is still doing a dismal job of educating 90 percent of U.S. students. School choice would bring about change, but that's what the public school types are afraid will happen.

Teresa Mull

Victor, Utah