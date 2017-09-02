In progressivism's attempts to assign newly defined rights, it may unintentionally restrict the self-same populations it aims to liberate. In progressivism's push to lift the poor, it may bankrupt the very bridges that lead out of poverty.

The progessive liberalization of social norms in America has correlated with greater government dependency and less autonomy among the nation's most vulnerable citizens. And yet social justice soothsayers increasingly drive a two-pronged philosophical agenda aimed at both reducing income inequality, through government intervention, and expanding individual “autonomy” through the elimination of various social stigmas, especially surrounding sexual expression.

To the perceptive student of government, it’s a dangerous two-step dance that tends toward the kind of centralized power and planning that, ironically, threatens the vision of “freedom” that progressivism seeks to champion.

There is a kind of vicious cycle here: the liberalization of sexual expression leads to the disintegration of the nuclear family; the disintegration of the nuclear family leads to more government intervention; more government intervention results in more taxes; in order to justify more taxes and less personal economic autonomy, progressivism offers greater personal autonomy through increased social liberalization. And thus the cycle starts again in a downward social spiral.

Of course, social progress is not without benefits. The elimination of certain social stigmas has in many instances turned hatred and bigotry into greater acceptance, social integration and love. And, admittedly, there’s an internal logic to the broader progressive bargain — i.e., segments of society trade or exchange individual economic sovereignty for more personal “liberties” like abortion rights, no-fault divorce, expanded sexual and gender norms and recreational drug use.

These so called liberties, however, can play a role in fragmenting families and promoting addiction, mental health struggles and other social challenges that demand government intervention. As citizens are persuaded to cede their individual economic power to government in order to combat these ills to "liberate the poor," more often what ends up happening is government exacts greater control over the lives and freedoms of all citizens, especially the economically disadvantaged.

For example, an estimated fifth of all American children are on food stamps, and currently there are movements to further restrict what can be purchased with that money; for example, Florida is looking at banning the ability to purchase sugary drinks. Currently, "hot foods" are ineligible for purchase as well.

Meanwhile, the rise of extra-marital childbirth has disproportionately impacted vulnerable populations, often resulting in heightened demand for these government programs.

This can lead government to make tragic choices between competing rights. The devoutly religious, of course, are acutely aware of how this subtle reimagining of “freedom” in America can run afoul of established religious liberties. Currently, the Catholic League is speaking out against proposed anti-discrimination legislation in California that aims to protect workers from being fired by an employer if the employee has an elective abortion.

This, again, is viewed as a measure that could help individuals of vulnerable populations who won't abort for fear of losing their job.

Catholic League President Bill Donahue calls the bill, AB569, "a blatant” attack on religious liberty, and, in a letter sent to California legislators last week, writes that the ordinance "would bar religious organizations from establishing faith-based codes of conduct for their employees." A Catholic school, he says, “could not require that its teachers adhere to public and workplace rules of conduct that would model the principles of the Catholic faith to Catholic schoolchildren."

A government that’s powerful enough to stop a church from crafting and cultivating its own religiously based codes of conduct is certainly powerful enough to run roughshod over the rights of other minority communities.

Perhaps there’s no better contemporary example than the use of executive orders to see how governmental power can be wielded for vastly disparate purposes.

In 2015, even the irreverent (and at times reprehensible) media personality Bill Maher observed that “executive orders are the new legislation. … [T]he president is now more like a king. And if a Republican wins, you can get ready to have your benefits slashed, your immigration laws enforced differently, and all your mountains named after Reagan.”

Hyperbole aside, Maher is right. Government power can cut both ways. While President Obama was notorious for his executive orders, President Trump has not shied from issuing travel ban edicts or reviewing the size of national monuments.

More recently, however, he has said that transgender military personnel can no longer serve in the armed forces, reversing an Obama-era policy that permitted transgendered individuals to serve openly and receive medically recommended gender reassignment surgery.

Implementation of the new policy is currently paused as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis awaits expert studies in order to offer his formal recommendations to the president concerning the policy change.

The point is clear: an executive branch powerful enough to make social changes is powerful enough to take them away. Yet, beyond the problem inherent in protecting individual liberty while expanding government power, social liberalization in America correlates closely with the disintegration of the nuclear family and the social ills that often follow.

“Since 1970, out-of-wedlock birth rates have soared,” economists George A. Akerlof and Janet L. Yellen wrote in the mid-1990s. “In 1965, 24 percent of black infants and 3.1 percent of white infants were born to single mothers. By 1990 the rates had risen to 64 percent for black infants, 18 percent for whites. … If we have learned any policy lesson well over the past 25 years, it is that for children living in single-parent homes, the odds of living in poverty are great.”

A community of stable two-parent marriages, on the other hand, is a strong correlate with greater social mobility. Today, however, the percentage of total births to unmarried women in America hovers around 40.3 percent.

Such a staggering figure, driven at least in part by the rapid expansion of sexual freedom, availability of contraceptives and laissez faire divorce laws almost necessitates expansive government intervention, which, as mentioned, usually ends up exacting greater control over the citizenry. Just ask vulnerable populations how comfortable they feel around law enforcement.

So much for expanded individual autonomy. So much for reduced income inequality.

Hal Boyd is the opinion editor of the Deseret News.