Happy Labor Day weekend! We join all Americans in remembering the victims of the terrible and unprecedented Hurricane Harvey and wish them well in recovery.

On a lighter note, a holiday is a good time for a couple of old tech-challenged curmudgeons to concoct some social media posts. A senior Utah media commentator once said: “I don’t tweet, but I toot!” In that spirit, here are some tweets that we’ll probably never see from politicians and others.

@TheRealDonaldTrump: What? There were Nazis and supremacists in Charlottesville? I thought the fake news was complaining about nachos and sopaipillas. I love the “many sides” of that ethnic food. #IReallyHateThisJob

@Outdoorretailers: Denver is really inconvenient. Far from the airport and recreational opportunities. Can we just sneak back into Utah? #SillyBusinessDecisions

@AdamGardiner: Thank you for your support in the special election to become Salt Lake County recorder. As my predecessor proved, this job isn’t exactly demanding. So I’ve hired an intern to take care of things while I’m fishing and playing golf. #WhyDoesThisPositionEvenExist

@SenOrrinHatch: Term limits have merit, and I’m really old. Therefore, I will not seek re-election. Also, my library isn’t going to be built by itself. #SeniorityIsNotEverything

@Utahfans: We apologize for being jerks and throwing beer on BYU fans for 100 years. #It’sJustSoFunToHateThem

@BYUAthletics: Sorry for all the hard shots and rough play against those U. snowflakes. #TheHonorCodeDoesNotCoverEverything

@USUAlumni: The strongest bond in the state is among Aggies. The annual frustration of lofty football expectations being dashed pulls us together. #AtLeastWeHaveTheBestIceCream

@UtahDemocratParty: We scheduled an unprecedented second convention to finish our platform. Never before have so few spent so much time on something so meaningless. #UtahNeedsPoliticalAffirmativeAction

@UtahGOP: Our party no longer controls the nomination process and has more divisions and disarray than the Democrats. But we still outnumber them 2-1. #ThankfulDemocratsAreWeak

@SpeakerGregHughes: I give up. Drug cartels can have Pioneer Park. I'm going back to Draper. #SLCReallyMessedUp

@PresWayneNiederhauser: Asking Trump to send Middle East negotiator Jared Kushner to Senate. Two of my caucus members (Margaret Dayton and Deidre Henderson) were opposing candidates in 3rd CD special election. #ReallyUncomfortableCaucusLunches

@SenJimDabakis: I apologize to every Utahn for being such a left-wing nuisance. To make amends I’m joining the Cowboy Caucus. #HappyWarriorButClueless

@HillaryClinton: I deserve full blame for losing the 2016 election. My campaign stunk and the email server in my bathroom was a disaster. I apologize to everyone. #SomeoneElseWillShatterTheGlassCeiling

@SpeakerPaulRyan: I am exhausted. All this adult supervision I have to provide to the White House and the Senate is wearing me out. #It’sToughToBeSmartAndReasonable

@MajorityLeaderMitchMcConnell: Looking forward to being the presiding officer at his impeachment trial. #PaybacksAreFun

@SenMikeLee: I admit getting bored reading the Constitution. I much prefer Game of Thrones over reviewing the Commerce Clause. And we need more moderates in the Senate. #LamentationsOfAnIdeologue

@RepMiaLove: What am I, chopped liver? Only member of the delegation that beats tough Democrat opponents. Best replacement for Hatch. #NeverUnderestimateHer

@JohnCurtis: I owe Count My Vote big-time. That GOP convention was brutal. Just glad Deidre Henderson didn’t also gather signatures. #TimingIsEverything

@JennyWilson: If Hatch runs I won't talk about his age. If someone else runs I won't talk about Trump. This should be a campaign on important Utah and national issues, not personalities. Please don't laugh. #AFamousFatherCanHelp

@TannerAinge: Thanks to all those who voted for me, and I look forward to a future race. Please remember I'm not responsible for Hayward. #AFamousFatherDidNotHelp

@JasonChaffetz: Life is great outside of Congress. Please tune in when I appear on "Outnumbered" on Fox. Better ratings mean I can get a show of my own. Imagine how proud Utah will be then. #CommentingIsHarderThanKicking

@GovGaryHerbert: Summer is for leisure activities and vacation. Can someone please send Greg Hughes on vacation so I can relax? He is exhausting. #RememberIAmTheGuv

@MayorBiskupski: This has been a productive summer. State and county helping SLC with homeless population. Getting Ben & Greg & Spencer & the City Council all riled up. My liberal base loves me. #JustCloseTheRoad

@BenMcAdams: Thinking about Chaffetz’s TV gig. I heard PBS needs a new Mr. Rogers. Managing Salt Lake County government and working with SLC mayor has prepared me for children’s television. #LastLovableDemocrat

@LtGovSpencerCox: Interesting that Hughes, McAdams and I have been thrown together on the homeless problem — and we could be fighting it out for governor in a few years. #HughesForLtGovIn2020

@RepRobBishop: My congressional career will end at the end of 2020. I won’t be seeking publicity, sending out press releases or worrying about being politically correct. In other words, nothing will change. #IDidItMyWay

@RepChrisStewart: Thank you, Orrin, for freezing out other potential candidates in the 2018 Senate race. Now please retire and tell Mitt Romney and Matt Holland that the Senate is a dreadful place to serve. #ThanksOrrinForKeepingTheSeatWarm

@Pignanelli&Webb: Pulitzer Prize committee — have you lost our phone numbers? We’re breathlessly awaiting a call. #GratefulForFriendsAndFamilyWhoClaimToReadUs

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Previously he was policy deputy to Gov. Mike Leavitt and Deseret News managing editor. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser. Pignanelli served 10 years in the Utah House of Representatives, six years as minority leader. Email: frankp@xmission.com.