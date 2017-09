Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

TELEVISION

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Carolina St. at Southern, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at UCLA, FOX, 5:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, ABC, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

Dell Technologies Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (NBC, 1 p.m.)

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Portland Classic, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Shaw Charity Classic, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Prioress Stakes, ALT, 3 p.m.

MLB

Diamondbacks at Rockies, AT&T Sports Net/TBS, 1 p.m.

Red Sox at Yankees, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Italian Grand Prix, NBCSP, 5:30 a.m.

U.S. Nationals qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m., 3 p.m.

Grand Prix at The Glen, NBCSP, 11:30 a.m.

Chevrolet Silverado 250, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

Bojangles’ Southern 500, NBCSP, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

Netherlands vs. Bulgaria, ESPN2, 9:45 a.m.

Arizona vs. Boston U., Pac-12, noon

Men: Creighton at Cal, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

UCF at Arizona St., Pac-12, 4 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Men: Drake at Denver, ALT, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open, ESPN, 9 a.m., 1 p.m. (ESPN2, 5 p.m.)

TRACK

IAAF Diamond League, NBC, 11 a.m. (tape)

WNBA

Storm at Sky, NBATV, 4 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Red Sox at Yankees, AM-700, 6 p.m.

Grizzlies at Bees, AM-1280, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4, 2017

TELEVISION

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Harvard at Stanford, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

GOLF

Dell Technologies Championship, GOLF, 9:30 a.m. (NBC, 11:30 a.m.)

HORSE RACING

Hopeful Stakes, ALT, 3 p.m.

Del Mar Futurity, ALT, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

Brewers at Reds, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Giants at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m.

Cubs at Pirates, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

U.S. Nationals, Fox Sports 1, 9 a.m. (FOX, 11 a.m.)

SOCCER

England vs. Slovakia, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

BYU at Colorado, Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open, ESPN2, 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Grizzlies at Bees, AM-1280, noon

SOCCER

BYU at Colorado, AM-960, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

TELEVISION

MLB

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.

Giants at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Italy vs. Israel, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open, ESPN, 10 a.m., 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

TELEVISION

BOWLING

PWBA Tour Championship, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

MLB

Royals at Tigers, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Giants at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open, ESPN, 10 a.m., 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

UC Davis at Cal, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017

TELEVISION

FOOTBALL

Sam Houston St. at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Chiefs at Patriots, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

Hunter at West Jordan, KJZZ, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Omega European Masters, GOLF, 3:30 a.m.

Omega European Masters, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

Indy Women in Tech Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Japan Airlines Championship, GOLF, 8 p.m.

MLB

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m., 8 p.m.

Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Men: SMU at Stanford, Pac-12, 9 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open, ESPN, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

BYU at Hawaii, Spectrum SN, 11 p.m.

WNBA

Playoffs, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Idaho St. at Utah St., AM-1280/FM-92.3, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBATV, 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

St. Frances (Md.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Ohio at Purdue, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at South Alabama, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Layton, KMYU, 7 p.m.

Miami Central (Fla.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), ESPNU, 8 p.m.

GOLF

Omega European Masters, GOLF, 3:30 a.m.

Omega European Masters, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

Indy Women in Tech Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Japan Airlines Championship, GOLF, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

Teams TBA, MLBN, noon, 6 p.m.

Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Virginia529 College Saving 250, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m. (Qualifying, NBCSP, 2 p.m.)

Federated Auto Parts 400 qualifying, NBCSP, 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Men: Virginia Tech at Duke, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Utah at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Arizona, Pac-12, 8:30 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open, ESPN2, 10 a.m. (ESPN, 2 p.m.)

RADIO

SOCCER

Utah at BYU, AM-960, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

TELEVISION

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Buffalo at Army, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

Charlotte at Kansas St., AT&T SportsNet, 10 a.m.

Northwestern at Duke, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

South Florida at UConn, ESPNEWS, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ABC, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Texas St. at Colorado, Pac-12, noon

Fresno St. at Alabama, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Arkansas St., ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Pitt at Penn St., ABC, 1:30 p.m.

TCU at Arkansas, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Tulane at Navy, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wyoming, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Oregon, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at UCLA, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal, Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Clemson, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Nicholls St. at Texas A&M, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Georgia at Notre Dame, NBC, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Ohio St., ABC, 5:30 p.m.

Memphis at UCF, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.

Montana at Washington, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Stanford at USC, FOX, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oregon St., Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona St., Pac-12, 9 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

UFC 215 prelims, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

Rojas vs. Cruz, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.

GOLF

Omega European Masters, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.

Walker Cup, Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m., 3 p.m.

Indy Women in Tech Championship, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

Japan Airlines Championship, GOLF, 10:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Super Derby, ALT, 3 p.m.

MLB

Yankees at Rangers, FOX, 11 a.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.

Rockies at Dodgers, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Federated Auto Parts 400, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Manchester City vs. Liverpool, NBCSP, 5:30 a.m.

Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.

Teams TBA, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Teams TBA, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Manchester United, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

Dynamo vs. Rapids, ALT, 6:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Whitecaps, KMYU, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open, ESPN, 2 p.m.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Weber St. at Cal, AM-1430, 3 p.m.

SUU at Stephen F. Austin, AM-590, 5 p.m.

Utah at BYU, AM-1160/FM-102.7/AM-700, 8:15 p.m.

SOCCER

Real Salt Lake at Whitecaps, AM-700/AM-1600, 8 p.m.