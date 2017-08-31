Former Lone Peak star and incoming New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard Frank Jackson will reportedly have surgery on his right foot for the second time in just over three months on Friday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday via Twitter that Jackson has broken his right foot, the same one in which he had surgery on in late May because of a stress reaction.

The 6-foot-3 Jackson was a likely first-round pick in June's NBA draft before the surgery but wound up being taken with the first pick of the second round (31st overall) by the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to the Pelicans on draft night.

As a freshman at Duke last season, he averaged 10.9 points per game.

As a senior at Lone Peak, Jackson was named a McDonald's All-American.