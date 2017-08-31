SALT LAKE CITY — With the help of everyday Utahns and a pair of big donors, a KSL-TV fundraising effort to help victims of Hurricane Harvey netted $800,000 through Thursday afternoon.

Much of the money has come from viewers and others calling in an average of $20 to $100 to the Hope for Houston phone bank, said Leona Wood, KSL news director.

On Thursday, they were joined by an anonymous donor and by Peter Huntsman, CEO of Huntsman Corp., a chemical manufacturing company headquartered in Houston. Each donor challenged the station to raise $50,000 from viewers and listeners, and both entities doubled that amount with $100,000 donations.

And the campaign isn't over. The phone lines are open through Monday.

Wood said she believes KSL broadcasts of scenes of the destruction by floodwaters in Texas spurred Utahns into action, even though they live 1,500 miles from the city where crews were rescuing flood victims from the water and rooftops.

"I just was heartened by the fact that viewers and listeners and readers — frankly, Utahns — were so excited about the opportunity and eager to help folks in Houston," Wood said.

Volunteers and employees of Bonneville Corp., the umbrella company over KSL's television and radio operations, began taking calls at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The phone bank is passing each dollar it raises on to the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, which metes out the money to a variety of groups that help people and pets displaced in disasters.

The Hope for Houston campaign also is accepting online donations.

