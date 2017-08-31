Obviously they are going to put in new wrinkles for us. I think that from what I'm hearing, they have been game planning for us for a long time.

PROVO — While BYU was slogging its way to a 20-6 win over FCS opponent Portland State last Saturday, most people thought the same thing — what if the Cougars play like this against No. 13 Louisiana State next Saturday?

But LSU coach Ed Orgeron apparently saw something different, and he’s pointing that out to his players this week.

“I'm going to show them the film. I'll show the defensive line the film where Portland State's line is getting crushed,” Orgeron said. “Their running backs are running over people. They are very physical and very good. Show them on the film where the defensive line is crushing their offensive line. They are a good football team. They will get that message.”

Orgeron added that he expects BYU to unveil aspects of its offense this week that it didn’t show against PSU.

“Obviously they are going to put in new wrinkles for us. I think that from what I'm hearing, they have been game planning for us for a long time,” Orgeron said. “They have been calling other schools about information and stuff like that. So we've got that word. So obviously I think those guys like anybody else would have made a game plan throughout the summer and said, we're going to show this against Portland State, we're not going to show. We know that. But we've gone back through 12 games of last year and we've gone through every formation and every play, so as a defense, every defense, every blitz, so we're prepared for it.”

SO CLOSE TO THE CENTURY MARK: BYU running back Squally Canada ran for 98 yards and one touchdown against Portland State, but he fell short of a milestone.

“Not too satisfied. Never really satisfied,” Canada said of his performance. “I didn’t get 100 yards. That breaks my heart. That’s in the past. I’ve got to make better reads, stay on my feet, drive my knees, keep my head up and get my pad level a little bit lower. One more run and I would have had 100 yards. This team against LSU, I’ve got to make every run really count.”

Running back Kavika Fonua turned in a surprising performance, rushing for 59 yards last week.

“He’s got pretty good vision,” offensive coordinator Ty Detmer said of Fonua. “He keeps the legs churning. He stayed moving. We like that about him.”

THE DEEP BALL: BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum says the option of throwing deep is something he must evaluate when the opportunity arises.

“It’s a fine line. Do I take a shot or take the shorter completion? It’s tough but you have to go with your gut,” Mangum said. “A lot of it has to do with the situation — down and distance, the score of the game, things like that. I’ve never shied away from the deep ball but I’ve gotten a lot better at taking the shorter completion and taking the check down.”