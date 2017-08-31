It's about the team and the people of Louisiana. It’s never going to be about me.

PROVO — He is barrel-chested, speaks with a guttural Cajun accent, has a charismatic personality, is a renowned recruiter and is affectionately known as “Coach O.”

Ed Orgeron has been around the block a few times, with stints at places like Miami, Ole Miss and USC. But he seems like the perfect coach for Louisiana State — straight out of Hollywood central casting.

Last year, the Louisiana native who grew up in the Bayou was named LSU’s interim head coach after the school fired Les Miles on Sept. 25. The Tigers finished the season with a 6-2 record. Orgeron was named LSU’s head coach in November.

“I don’t have to explain to you what Coach O is about and what he means to LSU football,” LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said when he introduced Orgeron as the head coach. “It’s part of his DNA. He grew up wanting this job. It’s his dream job. We’re striving for a culture of excellence at LSU. Coach O gets that … His passion is unbelievable. You could just see how the players responded to him. In eight short weeks, he changed the culture of the team immensely. He changed it from a culture of individualism to a culture of team.”

Orgeron had been a head coach at Ole Miss with dismal results (10-25 record in three seasons). He also had been an interim head coach at USC with good results (6-2) but he resigned when Steve Sarkisian, a former BYU quarterback, was hired as the Trojans’ head coach.

When No. 13 LSU meets BYU Saturday (7:30 p.m., MDT, ESPN) at the Superdome in New Orleans, Orgeron's interim label is gone and this marks his first season opener as LSU's head coach.

This is clearly Orgeron’s team — he's the man LSU players were hoping the administration would hire last fall.

Of course, the job comes with a lot of pressure. The Tigers compete in one of the toughest divisions in college football — the SEC West — where perennial national championship contender Alabama also resides.

But Orgeron, who has served under coaches like Jimmy Johnson and Pete Carroll, is confident in what he can accomplish at LSU.

“It’s about the team and the people of Louisiana. It’s never going to be about me,” he said. “I know this — I’m trained, ready to do this. I’ve had my chances before and I’ve learned from my mistakes. I’m ready to build a championship program.”

His main priority as head coach has been to inject some creativity and explosiveness into the Tiger offense. To accomplish this, Orgeron hired offensive coordinator Matt Canada away from Pittsburgh and the hope in Baton Rouge is that LSU can score points in bunches.

“I think Matt Canada does a tremendous job on offense. He's averaged 40 to 43 points a game wherever he's been, or at Pittsburgh, for sure,” Orgeron said. “So if we can get that points per game average up from last year, I would say we'll be a lot better.”

With the return of All-America running back Derrius Guice, the Tigers could be tough to hold down.

Orgeron's defensive coordinator is Dave Aranda, a former Utah State coach who is now the highest-paid assistant coach in college football, with a reported $1.8 million salary. Aranda directs one of the nation’s top defenses.

Because Orgeron, 56, has coached at a lot of places around the country, it’s no surprise that his path has crossed BYU as well as its current and former coaches. His offensive line coach is Jeff Grimes, who oversaw the Cougar O-line from 2004 to 2006.

This week, Orgeron remembered BYU's stunning upset over No. 1 Miami in Provo in 1990, when Orgeron was a Miami assistant. BYU was led by quarterback Ty Detmer, who is now the Cougars’ offensive coordinator.

“Wasn't a good outcome for the Hurricanes,” Orgeron said. “(Detmer) was a 1990 Heisman Trophy winner and in the College Hall of Fame. Now he's calling plays for the BYU Cougars. He's a very good coordinator.”

BYU coach Kalani Sitake recalled Orgeron’s kindness toward him when Sitake was an assistant coach at Utah.

“When Coach Orgeron was at Ole Miss, he and I connected. I was just a nobody coach and I just remember him taking the time to just talk to me,” Sitake said. “I’ve always had that connection with him. He’s just a really friendly guy and always open to talk to you, never a guy to 'big-time' anyone and I’ve always appreciated that about him. He’s a good guy and I will talk to him before and after the game, but he’s a really good coach too. He knows his stuff and I’m honored to go against him as head coaches in this game.”