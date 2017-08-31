SALT LAKE CITY — A project to replace the TRAX rail near 700 South will impact service on all lines Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

All lines will be rerouted, and delays of up to 15 minutes are possible, according to the Utah Transit Authority. UTA employees will be at downtown TRAX stations to assist customers and answer questions.

The Blue Line will run between Draper Town Center and Airport stations, while the Red Line will only run between the Daybreak and Ballpark stations. The Green Line will only run between West Valley Central and Ballpark stations, and the Black Line — a temporary line for construction — will only run between Salt Lake Central and Medical Center stations.

Riders can also follow UTA on Twitter at @RideUTA for service updates.

In addition, TRAX and the S-Line will operate Monday on a Sunday schedule in observance of the Labor Day holiday; buses and FrontRunner will run on Saturday schedules.

UTA said that this will be the final weekend of the project.