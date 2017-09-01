SALT LAKE CITY — Dog parades, African drums and Indiana Jones.

Over the next month, summer will come to an end and autumn will usher in new opportunities for kid-friendly fun. To get a jumpstart on the September possibilities, here is a list of arts-related activities and events kids will enjoy — and maybe their parents, too.

Utah Children's Theatre's Shakespeare Festival

Hear ye, hear ye! Utah Children's Theatre presents its 2017 Shakespeare Festival, which it bills as theater "for kids and adults with short attention spans." There are a variety of events, including puppet shows, a royal breakfast and a super-condensed performance of Romeo and Juliet.

Games and shows can be found at the Festival Faire, while performances of “Shakespeare Pop!” and Comedy of Errors will have children laughing as merry as the day is long.

When: Every Saturday through Sept. 30

Where: 3605 S. State St., South Salt Lake

How much: Tickets run between $7-$15; many events are free.

Website: uctheatre.org

"Seussical Jr"

A musical is a musical, no matter how small. CenterPoint Academy presents "Seussical Jr," a kid-friendly adaptation of the award-winning Broadway production that will have families and children thinking how lucky they are.

When: Sept. 7-9 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with earlier shows Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Where: 525 N. 400 West, Centerville

How much: Tickets are $10 each.

Website: centerpointtheatre.org

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" in Concert

The Utah Symphony will perform John Williams’ famous score to "Raiders of the Lost Ark" with the movie right in front of them. Audiences can expect to relive the stirring melodies and sounding brass of the classic Indiana Jones movie — but hopefully, without any live snakes in the concert hall.

When: Sept. 7-8 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City

How much: Tickets run between $29-$82, depending on the seat and performance date.

Website: usuo.org

Children’s book readings and a dog parade with the "Poky Little Puppy"

The King's English Bookshop is celebrating its 40th anniversary and, as part of the festivities, it is offering a chance for kids to meet their favorite authors and artists Sept. 9.

At 11 a.m., author Jean Reagan will read and sign copies of her book "How to Get Your Teacher Ready."

At noon, kids will have a chance to bring their own four-legged buddies to the Dog Parade. Even without a furry friend, kids can enjoy the parade conducted by "none other than the Poky Little Puppy," according to the King's English website.

At 2 p.m., illustrator Dan Hanna will present his latest book “The Pout-Pout Fish and the Bully-Bully Shark.”

Many more children's book readings and signings occur each Saturday at King's English in September and throughout the rest of the year. Check its website for other upcoming authors and artists.

When: Sept. 9 at 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Where: 1511 S. 1500 East, Salt Lake City

How much: This event is free.

Website: kingsenglish.com

3D calligraphy

Family Art Saturday at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art brings calligraphy to life for kids and their families by helping them explore the physical shapes of their names. Kids will build their names with 3D calligraphic structures and learn about languages through the “Cities of Conviction” art exhibit.

When: Sept. 9 at 2-4 p.m.

Where: 20 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City

How much: This event is free.

Website: utahmoca.org

African Drums with WOFA

The Repertory Dance Theatre presents a “wiggle-friendly” performance to kick off its “Ring Around the Rose series” 20-year anniversary.

WOFA Afro Fusion Dance will dazzle audiences with a collection of drum and dance performances. The event will be intermingled with opportunities for kids to try some drumming and dancing techniques for themselves.

When: Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

Where: 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City

How much: Tickets are $5 each.

Website: rdtutah.org

Elfwyn’s Saga

The Children’s Dance Theatre presents an evening of song and dance as performers act out a story based on Viking lore, at the Weber State University Browning Center.

The story follows a young girl blinded by a curse placed on her family at birth. Although she cannot see with her eyes, Elfwyn possesses the gift of clear perception and helps her family navigate the trials placed ahead of them.

When: Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: 1901 University Cir., Ogden

How much: Tickets go on sale soon.

Website: tannerdance.utah.edu

"Parallax"

The Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company’s Moving Parts Family Series is presenting a number of family-oriented, “wiggle-friendly” dance performances, including an hour-long, abridged version of its production “Parallax."

The performance will take place at Jeanné Wagner Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center and will feature premiere works.

When: Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.

Where: 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City

How much: Tickets are $10 each.

Website: ririewoodbury.com

