A new time-lapse video shows the rise and fall of the floods that have wrecked havoc in the Houston area following Hurricane Harvey.

Exavier Blanchard posted the video to his YouTube account. It has received more than 160,000 views in three days.

The video shows flooding in the Greenspoint neighborhood of Houston. The footage runs from 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 to around noon on Aug. 27.

Watch below.

Meanwhile, Digg uncovered drone footage that shows the flooding throughout the entire city.

http://digg.com/video/houston-floods-drone-footage

Thousands of residents across Texas have been displaced from their homes following Hurricane Harvey, which barreled through Houston this week.

The flooding is the least bit of many worries. As CNN reported, officials said that the hurricane’s aftermath may reveal a more devastating toll in terms of death and destruction.

So far, officials estimate 38 people have died from the storm, Axios reported.

"The worst is yet to come in terms of the outcome, which means people stuck in their homes and we can't get them out, and they're isolated," Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who oversaw relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina, told CNN.