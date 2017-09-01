Darian Murdock recorded her second career hat trick to help pace Dixie State’s women’s soccer team to a convincing 3-0 victory over Western State Colorado in the Trailblazers’ 2017 season opener Thursday afternoon at the NNU Soccer Field.

Murdock, who led the Pacific West Conference in goals scored en route to her player of the year honors in 2016 and 2017 preseason conference player of the year accolades, picked up right where she left off a season ago as the senior forward netted DSU’s first goal just 3:05 into the match to give her side a quick 1-0 lead. Murdock took a Tana Singley feed from the left wing and rocketed a shot that was deflected by WSCU keeper Emilie Eckhart, but she did manage to collect the carom and score the game’s first goal.

DSU struck again late in the 29th minute when freshman Jill Bennett’s first collegiate shot on goal was stopped by Eckhart, but Murdock was there again to corral the rebound and tuck home her second tally of the match to give the Trailblazers a 2-0 advantage.

The Trailblazers maintained their two-goal lead until late in the 85th minute when sophomore Alexa Estridge and Bennett connected to find Murdock, who capped off her record day with a blast from 5 yards out to extend DSU’s lead to 3-0.

“We are happy with the result today,” DSU head coach Kacey Bingham said. “We didn’t come out with as much energy as I would have liked in the second half, but it’s always nice to get the first game over with and be able to relax a little.

“Darian [Murdock] set a great tone to start the season and hopefully we can have some teammates join her on Saturday [vs. Northwest Nazarene]."

Dixie State outshot WSCU, 14-4, including a 10-2 edge on frame with Murdock accounting for eight of the Trailblazers’ 10 shots on goal. Sophomore netminder Felicity Tarr (W, 1-0) stopped both Mountaineer shots on goal she faced to post the shutout win.

Dixie State returns to the pitch Saturday with a match against Northwest Nazarene beginning at 2 p.m. MT, at the NNU Soccer Field.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.