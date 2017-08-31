SALT LAKE CITY — Music fans are in for a treat this weekend, with a chance to see One Republic live in concert, a tribute to the late David Bowie and the opportunity to listen to beautiful acoustic chamber music while enjoying the rugged southern Utah wilderness.

Moab Music Festival

Enjoy classical chamber music in the great outdoors Sept. 1-11 at the Moab Music Festival. Opening night, titled "25 and Counting," is Friday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., celebrating the festival's 25th birthday by performing works written when the composers were 25 years old. Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m., will mark the first Music Hike, the festival's most popular event, so reserve your spot now. Patrons can come in comfortable clothes and hiking shoes with plenty of water to prepare for a rigorous hike to a secret, ideal wilderness location where they can listen to live acoustic chamber music. Many more musical events follow through Sept. 11. Locations, prices and age limitations vary (435-259-7003 or moabmusicfest.org).

One Republic concert

"It's going to be a good life" at the One Republic concert at the USANA Amphitheatre, featuring special guests Fitz and the Tatrum and James Arthur, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m., 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $25-$45 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com).

Labor Day Luau

Celebrate your long weekend at Thanksgiving Point with an end-of-summer Polynesian feast with authentic food and entertainment. Be warned, tickets sell out fast. The event takes place Monday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $32 for adults, $25 for children ages 3-12 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org).

Seu Jorge presents “The Life Aquatic, A Tribute to David Bowie”

It's been more than a year and a half since David Bowie's death, and musician Seu Jorge is performing a tribute to his life and career set to the film "A Life Aquatic," onstage alongside screens crafted as boat sails that will show images from the film. Bowie fans should bring tissues just in case on Thursday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $25-$70 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Angelus Theatre grand opening

Marking the 150th anniversary of the original opening of the Angelus Theatre, events begin Thursday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., with the free concert "Bluesjam," hosted by the Good Karma Blues Band. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 8-9, 8 p.m., there will be concerts from the Real Rock Band summer program, featuring the music students who have been coached all summer. Also on Saturday, Smokin' Blues BBQ will cater pulled pork at 1 p.m., preorders required, and there will be an Old Timey Variety Show from 1-5 p.m., featuring the Blowhards; a jug, fife and bottle band; live Vaudeville; a local songwriters showcase, and an old-time folk band. From 5 p.m.-7 p.m., there will be an open local art exhibit available. It's all happening at the Angelus Theatre, 165 N. Main, Spanish Fork; ticket prices vary for different events (801-358-8134 or angelustheatre.com).

