The Church has redesigned the language pages on LDS.org to mirror the Gospel Library app.

The same content seen in the Gospel Library app — scriptures, lesson manuals, general conference talks, Church magazines and other resources — is now available in 115 languages.

The amount of translated content available depends on the number of members who speak a particular language. “If a resource has been translated and approved for digital distribution, it will show up on the page for that language,” said Robert Stephenson, product manager for LDS.org language pages.

The new format is easier to use than the old pages, which basically were lists of PDF files (sometimes outdated ones). Now users navigate on the redesigned site just like they do on the Gospel Library app. For example, instead of having to scroll page by page through PDF files, users can go directly to the section or chapter they're looking for, said Stephenson. The Church can also embed video and audio in the text, which it couldn't do with PDFs. In the future, users also will be able to highlight and annotate text, which can improve their gospel study experience online.

Additionally, the new language websites offer some editorial space, similar to the LDS.org home page experience, which allows the Church to highlight new content as it becomes available in a given language.

To access a specific language page, simply click the world globe icon in the upper right-hand corner of LDS.org. Then click on the language icon.

This will take users to a page with a large list of all the languages currently supported on LDS.org. Select the desired language from the list, and you will be directed to the new language page experience.

Members can also find a link to a specific language page from many of the country communication pages administered by local area communications committees (see lds.org/countries.)

“We hope these new language pages are a great online resource to quickly access gospel materials in a specific language,” said Stephenson.

Hokan Olausson, whose native language is Swedish, loves the Swedish content on LDS.org. “It is wonderful to see the uniformity of the layout and consistency with material available in English,” Olausson said. “It is one Church across the world.”

Olausson said he especially appreciates the hard work of the translators. “For someone who is Swedish living abroad, [the Swedish language page on LDS.org] is a tremendous resource and helps me keep the Swedish language alive and vibrant for me.”

Stephenson encourages visitors to tell others about the easy access to gospel study materials in more than 100 languages and to use the feedback link at the bottom of the page to let the Church know what they think about these new language pages.