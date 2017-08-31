MUSIC/DANCE

Utah Symphony’s “Great American Road Trip,” Sept. 1, 2 p.m., Goblin Valley State Park, Observation Point parking lot, free (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

“Asteria: A Cirque Style Show,” Sept. 1-2, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $12-$20 for adults, $7 for children (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $30-$65 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

Crucialfest 7, Sept. 1-3, 7 p.m., The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, $45-$165 (kilbycourt.com)

Utah Symphony’s “Great American Road Trip,” Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., Vernal Brewing Company, 55 S. 500 East, Vernal, free (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

The Grass Roots, Sept. 1-3, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $39-$65 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Moab Music Festival, Sept. 1-11, various times and locations, free-$45 (moabmusicfest.org)

Tower of Power, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $25-$40 for adults, $20-$35 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Yes, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $69-$109 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Murray Acoustic Music Festival, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., Murray Park Amphitheater, 495 E. 5300 South, Murray, $5 (801-264-2614 or murray.utah.gov)

Toto with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $69-$119 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Tad Calcara and New Deal Swing, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

One Republic with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur, Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $25-$45 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

Philip Kuehn Orchestra, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

”Drip by Eyeknee Coordination,” Sept. 6-7, 8 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $22 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Sept. 7-8, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $25-$59 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Fly Me to the Moon, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Bluesjam, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Angelus Theatre, 165 N. Main, Spanish Fork, free (801-358-8134 or angelustheatre.com)

Seu Jorge presents “The Life Aquatic, A Tribute to David Bowie,” Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $25-$70 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

GETTING OUT

Star Party, Sept. 1, 9:30 p.m., Steinaker State Park, Vernal, free (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

Star Party, Sept. 1, 10 p.m., Goblin Valley State Park, Observation Point parking lot, Green Valley, free (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

Antique Bottle Show and Sale, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Multipurpose Center, 3100 S. Redwood Road, $1 donation (801-467-8636 or utahcollectors.com)

Chalk the Walk, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

Labor Day Luau, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $32 for adults, $25 for children ages 3-12 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, Sept. 7-9, Farm Country, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $8-$115 (801-228-1350 or timpfest.org)

Utah State Fair, Sept. 7-17, times vary, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, $10 for adults, $8 for youths ages 6-12 and seniors, free for children ages 5 and younger (801-538-3247 or utahstatefair.com)

“Discover Earth: Our Changing Planet,” through Sept. 22, dates and times vary, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

David DaVinci “Thrillusionist,” through Oct. 4, dates and times vary, Canyonlands By Night, 1861 N. Highway 191, Moab, $20-$35 (435-259-5261 or daviddavincitheater.com)

“Vikings: Beyond the Legend,” through Jan. 1, 2018, Thursdays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and youths ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for museum members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Desire Under the Elms,” Sept. 1-16, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $18, contains mild profanity, intense kissing and mature themes, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Forever Plaid,” Sept. 1-Nov. 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $35-$39 for adults, $16-$18 for youths in grades K-12, children under five not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Sister Act,” Sept. 1-16, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Surely Goodness and Mercy,” Sept. 6-Oct. 15, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“9 to 5,” Sept. 1-2, 7:30 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $17.50-$25.50 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Addams Family,” Sept. 1-2, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 2 and 4, 3 p.m. Payson High School, 1050 S. Main, Payson, $10 (paysoncommunitytheater.com)

“Guys and Dolls,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, Sept. 1, 8 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Sept. 1-2, 7:30 p.m., Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $17-$20 (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“As You Like It,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, Sept. 1, 4 and 7, 8 p.m., Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains mild sexual innuendo, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Shrek The Musical,” Sept. 1, 8 p.m., Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, $20-$26 for adults, $15-21 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Treasure Island,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, Sept. 2, 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Shakespeare in Love,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains implied sexuality and adult language, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Greenshow,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Sept. 9, Ashton Family Greenshow Commons, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Love and Death vs. El Bandito,” through Sept. 9, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, $20-$26 for adults, $15-21 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Romeo and Juliet,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Sept. 9, dates and times vary, Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains moderate adult language and sexual innuendo, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“All Shook Up,” through Sept. 16, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $12-$14 for adults, $11-$13 for students and seniors, $9-$11 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Annie,” through Sept. 16, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Utahoma,” through Sept. 16, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Always … Patsy Cline,” through Sept. 22, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $14-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“Pillow Talk,” through Sept. 23, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, $22-$24 for adults, $16-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” through Sept. 23, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“The Heart of Robin Hood,” through Oct. 14, Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $34 for adults, $18 for youths in grades K-12, children under 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“How to Fight Loneliness,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 14, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains adult themes and explicit language, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Newsies,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Shrek the Musical,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Mamma Mia,” through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some sexual and scatological humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Wicked-er,” through Nov. 4, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children under age 12 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“American Legends,” Sept. 6, 11:30 a.m., Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free (slcolibrary.org)

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” Sept. 1-7, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $6.75-$13.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Hazlo Como Hombre,” Sept. 1-7, times vary, Valley Fair Megaplex, $6.75-$13.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Heaven Knows Mr. Allison,” Sept. 5, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

“Inhumans,” Sept. 1-7, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $9.25-$13.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“My Girl,” Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“No Man’s Land,” Sept. 7, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

“Office Space,” Sept. 3, 2 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.75-$7.25, rated R for language and brief sexuality (cinemark.com)

“Oliver,” Sept. 2, 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (slcolibrary.org)

“Repo! The Genetic Opera,” Sept. 2, 11 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $10, rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, language, some drug and sexual content (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Slipknot: Day of the Gusano,” Sept. 6, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $12 (megaplextheatres.com); and Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., Jordan Landing, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan, $6.75-$9.75 (cinemark.com)

“Swim Team,” Sept. 5, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (slcpl.org)

“Time Bandits,” Sept. 2, 11 a.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (slcpl.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, young adult author panel with Tricia Levenseller and Kathryn Purdie, Sept. 2, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Matthew Grow, Eric Smith with Richard Bennett, Jedediah Rogers, Matthew Godfrey, Spencer McBride, Christopher Blythe and Jeffrey Mahas, editors and contributors of “The Council of Fifty: What the Records Reveal about Mormon History,” Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

The Grand Theatre, 1585 S. State, Leigh Bardugo, author of “Wonder Woman: Warbringer,” Sept. 7, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Jay Jaffe, author of “The Cooperstown Casebook: Who’s in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Who Should Be In, and Who Should Pack Their Plaques,” Sept. 2, 2 p.m.

Shannon Hale and Dean Hale, authors of “The Princess in Black and the Mysterious Playdate,” Sept. 5, 6 p.m.; and Ella Joy Olsen, author of “Where the Sweet Bird Sings,” Sept. 7, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense classes, Sept. 7, 6-8 p.m., River’s Bend Senior Center, 1300 W. 300 North; and Sept. 7, 7 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 S., Murray, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Angie Player; on display through Sept. 30 (801-763-3070)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Love Letter to Italy,” by Eileen Vestal, opening reception Sept. 9, 3 p.m.; on display Sept. 5-Oct. 21 (801-594-8651)

The DiFiore Gallery, 307 N. Main, St. George, art by Alice Hiatte; on display Sept. 2-30 (435-673-4206)

Eccles Community Art Center, 2850 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, art by Doug Braithwaite and Yevgeniy Zolotsev, opening reception Sept. 1, 5 p.m.; on display through Sept. 1-30 (801-392-6935)

The Gateway, 18 N. Rio Grande Street, “Before I Die,” by Candy Chang; on display through September (801-456-0000)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Kindle a Light,” by Jimmi Toro; on display Sept. 1-Nov. 26 (435-649-8882)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Oscar da Silva; on display through Sept. 30 (801-943-4636)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Aspens at Bear Lake,” by Russ Fejeldsted; on display through November (435-752-0211)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, art by Mansa Adams; on display Sept. 6-24 (801-524-8200)

Shaw Gallery, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Ecstati Solitudes,” by Isabel Rocamora, opening reception Sept. 1, 7 p.m.; on display Sept. 1-Nov. 11 (801-626-6420)

Woodbury Art Museum, 575 E. University Parkway No. 250, Orem, “Art of Our Century” and “He Knows He Knows,” by Marcus Vincent, closing reception Sept. 5, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 9 (801-863-4200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, art by Wynter Jones and Jenevieve Hubbard, through Sept. 2 (801-583-4800)

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, “Sticks Laid in Patterns and Other Mundane Oracles,” by Wren Ross, through Sept. 8 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 211 East, “Smoke Signals,” by Joseph Bishop, through Sept. 14 (801-594-8611)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, “Proteges,” by mentors and mentees; and “Artists with Epilepsy,” by various artists, through Sept. 8 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Journey Back,” by Joy Nunn, through Sept. 9 (801-363-4088)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Flowing Imagination and Changes,” by Ryan Rue Allen, through Sept. 30 (801-594-8632)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Yidan Gou, Laura Sharp Wilson and Janiece Murray, through Sept. 22 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, SLCC South City Campus, 1575 S. State, “Structural language,” by Naomi Adams, through Sept. 7 (801-957-4073)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Kourtney Young, through Sept. 13 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Decomposure,” by Sarah Milne, through Sept. 6 (801-596-3370)

Local Colors of Utah Gallery, 1054 E. 2100 South, “New Vintage,” by Debbie Valline, through Sept. 12 (801-363-3922)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Shared Artifacts,” by Andrea Henkels Heidinger, through Sept. 29 (801-594-8680)

Mestizo Institute of Culture and Arts Gallery, 631 W. North Temple, “Progress and Development,” by Nathaniel Praska, through Sept. 8 (801-596-0500)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Native Voices,” by artists of American Indian descent, through Sept. 12 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, “Annual Summer Group Show” and “Artifacts: Arts, Politics and Alternative Realities,” through Sept. 8 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Jessika Jacob, through Sept. 10 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Color My World,” by Amy Fairchild and “Natural Kaleidoscope,” by Sabrina Squires, through Sept. 15; “Popular Religiosity,” by Armondo Solorzano, through Sept. 22; camera collection of Milton Cacho, through Sept. 16; “Things Lost to Time,” The City Library’s Special Collections, through Sept. 30; and “Children’s Expression through Paintings,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 13 (801-524-8200)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, “Seeking Grace,” by Tina Vigos, through Oct. 21 (801-594-8640)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “8 o’clock in the Morning,” curated by Grant Fuhst, through Sept. 3 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Sublimation,” by Michael Ryan Handley, through Sept. 9; “Safe and Sound,” by Spy Hop, through Sept. 23; “Shrinking Room,” by Jason Manley, through Oct. 21; “Al Ahad: The Hijab Project,” by local Muslim women, through Nov. 18; “whereABOUTS,” by Jaime Salvador Castillo and Michael Anthony Garcia, through Dec. 9; and “Cities of Conviction,” UMOCA’s first all-Saudi Arabian show, through Jan. 6, 2018 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Here, Here,” by Lisa and Janelle Iglesias and the ACME Lab teach at UMFA, through Jan. 28, 2019; and art by Spencer Finch, through July 2018 (801-581-7332)

OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by Ruth Garner, Marie Casa, Tiffany Daines, Spike Ress, Tanner Williams and Justin Watson, through Sept. 22 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, 500 Campus Drive, Provo, “Work in Progress,” by Jann Haworth, through Sept. 9; and “No Dull Days,” photography by J. Alfred Myer, through Sept. 23 (801-422-8287)

The DiFiore Gallery, 307 N. Main, St. George, art by Alice Hiatte, through Sept. 30 (435-673-4206)

Eccles Community Art Center, 2850 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, art by Doug Braithwaite and Yevgeniy Zolotsev, through Sept. 30 (801-392-6935)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Washed Up,” by Alejandro Duran; “Sustenance and Time,” by Jane Lindsay and inmates at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center; and “Blue Desert: Toward Antarctica,” by Geoff Pingree, through Sept. 29 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Kindle a Light,” by Jimmi Toro, through Nov. 26 (435-649-8882)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “A Mountain Autumn,” by Thomas Horton, through Nov. 27 (801-615-5600)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave, Provo, “Little Builders,” by library patrons ages 2-7, through Sept. 2 (801-852-6650)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Summer of Love,” through Sept. 16 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the deep end,” by local artists, through May 19, 2018; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Shaw Gallery, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Ecstatic Solitudes,” by Isabel Rocamora, through Nov. 11 (801-626-6420)

Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum, 50 W. Capital Ave., Fillmore, “The Way We Worked,” Smithsonian traveling exhibition; through Sept. 9 (435-743-5316)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, Utah Museum of Fine Arts tour, Sept. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., free (801-328-2231 or anthonysfineart.com)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, glass fusion class for adults, Tuesdays, Sept. 5-26, 6-9 p.m.; painting workshop for adults, Wednesdays, Sept. 6-Oct. 11, 6:30-9 p.m.; “Choose Your Own Medium Painting: Oils or Acrylics” classes for adults, Thursdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.; a tie-dye workshop for families, Sept. 9, 10-11 a.m.; and a photography class for adults, Sept. 10, 4-8 p.m., cost varies (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Chalk the Walk,” Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free (slcolibrary.org/chalkthewalk)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Pirate Party,” Sept. 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Treehouse Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden, $7 for children ages 1-12, $5 for adults and youths ages 13 and older, free for members (801-394-9663 or treehousemuseum.org)

“Preschool Class: Never Smile at a Crocodile,” Sept. 5, 9:30 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20 per child (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

“Wild Wednesdays: Insect Safari,” Sept. 6, 3:45 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Children of Hangzhou: Connecting With China,” through Sept. 10, dates and times vary, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for members and children under 2 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Bugzillas,” through Sept. 11, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $16.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors, $12.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

“Discover Earth: Our Changing Planet,” through Sept. 22, dates and times vary, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

“Shakespeare Festival for Kids and Adults with Short Attention Spans,” through Sept. 30, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $7-$15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“From Here to There” and “It’s a Nano Word,” traveling exhibits, through September, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

SkyCycle, through October, Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $5 for general or $3 with museum admission (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

LIBRARIES

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, “Back to School Harry Potter,” Sept. 1, 3 p.m.; and ”Learn and Grow Assessment” with Help Me Grow Utah, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, laser tag for teens, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

South Jordan Library, 10673 Redwood Road, South Jordan, “Book Fandom Fest” for teens, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.; code club for children ages 6-12, Sept. 5, 4 p.m., registration required; code club for teens, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., registration required (801-944-7634)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, a free screening of “Oliver,” Sept. 2, 12:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, reading with a dog, Sept. 2, 1 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Magic: The Gathering at Main” for teens, Aug. 2, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, 3-D pens, Sept. 5, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “Tech Tuesday: Kid’s Minecraft,” Sept. 5, 4 p.m. (801-852-6650)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, storytime in the park Sept. 6, 11 a.m., meet at library; “Kente Cloth Inspired Printmaking,” Sept. 6, 4 p.m.; and a perler beard craft, Sept. 7, 4 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, a spiral-bound notebook craft for teens, Sept. 6, 4 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, “Big Library Play Date,” Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “WeDo Construction Kits” for 2nd and 3rd graders, Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Branch Library, 280 W. 500 North, a spray paint bottle craft, Sept. 7, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Glendale Library, 1375 W. Concord St., “Escape the Room” for teens, Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m. (801-594-8660)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, will host auditions for “The Pied Piper,” Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. Students ages 8-18 are invited to audition for the musical. Auditioners should come prepared to sing a short song. Callbacks will be Sept. 12, and performances dates are Dec. 7-11. Call 435-723-0740 or visit bcfineartscenter.org for more information.

Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, will host auditions for “A Christmas Carol,” Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. Most roles are open, except for the roles of Scrooge and Christmas Present, according to a news release. Auditions are by appointment only, beginning Sept. 4, and can be scheduled at castingmanager.com/hct. Auditioners should come prepared to sing 16 bars of a favorite Christmas carol in the classical style, no pop music. An accompanist will be provided. No a capella or taped music will be allowed. Auditioners should also be prepared to read selected lines from the show in an authentic British and/or Cockney accent. Callbacks will be by invitation only. The performances will be Dec. 1-23 at the Jewel Box stage in the new Sandy location. All cast members are paid. Auditioners will need to set up and complete an actor profile prior to scheduling an audition appointment at castingmanager.com/hct. Email questions to tammym@hct.org or view the audition information at hct.org for more details.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will host dance auditions Sept. 6, 7 and 9 for this year’s Christmas concerts. Auditions will be at the Ensign Stake Center, 135 A. St. Female dancers, ages 18 and older, can audition Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. Male dancers, ages 18 and older, will audition Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Children, ages 8 and older, will audition Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. The choir is seeking experienced, enthusiastic dancers who have strong performance skills in musical theater, dance and ballet, according to mormontabernaclechoir.org. Male performers are especially needed. Auditioners should wear modest, comfortable clothing for movement, and soft dance shoes or bare feet. Callbacks will be Sept. 14 and 16. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square annual Christmas concerts will be Dec. 14-16 at the Conference Center on Temple Square. For more information, email seckern@ldschurch.org or visit mormontabernaclechoir.org.

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, will host the second annual Creative Arts Contest, open to artists and writers of all ages. This year’s theme is “Once Upon a Time.” Artistic submissions should be no larger than 23 inches by 16 inches. Submissions are due Sept. 5. Written submissions must be no more than 600 words and emailed to rob@kingsenglish.com by Sept. 5. Entries can be prose or poetry, fiction or nonfiction. All entries must be suitable for reading and viewing by audiences of all ages. Entries will be compiled into an anthology titled “Turning Pages: The King’s English at 40,” and will be published and available for purchase later this year. On Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m., works will be read aloud for the judges and the audience. Prizes will be awarded. For more information, call 801-489-9100, email rob@kingsenglish.com or visit kingsenglish.com.

Midway Town Hall, 75 N. 100 West, Midway, will host “Plein Air Utah: 2017 Rendezvous and Retreat,” Sept. 13-16. The event is sponsored and hosted by the Midway Art Association and artists and instructors from the Plein Air Painters of Utah. Outdoor painters of all levels and paint media are welcome to register. Paintings will be done on location and in studio. A free public viewing and sale will be Sept. 16 at the Midway Town Hall. For more information and to register, visit pleinairutah.com.

Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services and the County Library and Salt Lake Community College Library is accepting online submissions for the “Silver Pen Writing Contest,” through Sept. 4. The theme of the contest is “If only I ….” Essays and poems from adults ages 60 and older will be accepted. Work must be original, unpublished and created during 2017. All entries must be between 350-500 words in length. All poetry entries must be 32 lines or fewer. Winners will be announced in October and a celebration for the authors will be Oct. 17 at the Midvale Senior Center. Visit slco.org/aging/silver for more information and to enter the contest.

Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, recently announced the opening of its new concession stand, the Bird Feeder. The stand is constructed of four reused shipping containers. Food and drinks will be offered at the stand. There will be no single-use plastic containers, as Tracy Aviary has joined with other zoos and aquariums across the country to discontinue the use of plastic, according to a news release. The Bird Feeder is located in the southwest corner of the Liberty Park. It will be open daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Habit Burger Grill, with locations along the Wasatch Front and in St. George, has partnered with No Kid Hungry with a goal of raising $400,000 to help end childhood hunger in America, according to a news release. The Habit will collect donations for No Kid Hungry by offering guests who donate $2 or more a certificate for a free Charburger with cheese that will be good on a return visit through Oct. 11. Last year, the Habit contributed over $400,000 to No Kid Hungry, according to the news release. Visit habitburger.com for more information.