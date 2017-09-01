The nationally-ranked Weber State football team is ready to start the 2017 season. The Wildcats kick off the season with a home game Saturday hosting Montana Western. Game time is 6 p.m., at Stewart Stadium.

Saturday’s game will not be televised but will be streamed online for free on Pluto TV channel 235 and the Big Sky Conference's website. It will also be broadcast on 1430 KLO radio.

Weber State enters the season ranked 22nd in the nation in the FCS Coaches preseason poll. The Wildcats are coming off a 7-5 record in 2016 where they finished third in the Big Sky and qualified for the FCS Playoffs for the first time in seven years. The Wildcats return 15 starters off last year’s team. WSU was picked to finish fifth in the Big Sky preseason polls.

Saturday’s home and season opener will be Blackout Night. The Wildcats will wear black jerseys and helmets, and all Wildcat fans are encouraged to wear black.

Three Wildcats received preseason honors and were named to the STATS FCS All-America Preseason team. Senior tight end Andrew Vollert was named to the second team, while senior punter Jacob DeMaio and senior cornerback Taron Johnson were named to the third team. Vollert earned third-team All-America honors last season. All three players were also named to the Big Sky Preseason All-Conference list, in addition to junior linebacker Landon Stice.

The Big Sky opener is Sept. 23, at home against UC Davis, which will also be the annual Homecoming game. WSU also hosts Southern Utah (Oct. 14), Montana (Oct. 28) and Idaho State (Nov. 14). The Wildcats will play conference road games at Montana State (Sept. 30), Cal Poly (Oct. 21), Eastern Washington (Nov. 4) and Portland State (Nov. 11). The Wildcats will not play North Dakota, Northern Arizona or Northern Colorado this season.

This will mark Weber State’s first time opening the season at home since 2013, when the Wildcats beat Stefen F. Austin, 50-40, in the opener. It will also be just the second time in the last nine years Weber State has opened at home.

Weber State is 27-28 all-time in season opening games and hasn’t won a season opener since 2013. The Wildcats are 40-15 all-time in home openers and have won three of their last four home openers.

Jay Hill returns for his fourth season at the helm of the Wildcats. He has led WSU to a 15-20 overall record and a 13-11 record in Big Sky play. Hill will also serve as defensive coordinator for the Wildcats this season.

Fesi Sitake is in his fourth year at Weber State and his second season as offensive coordinator for the Wildcats. Associate head coach Brent Myers returns for his fourth season at Weber State. Also returning are assistant coaches Kite Afeaki (defensive line), Kelly Bills (wide receivers), Quinton Ganther (running backs), Preston Hadley (secondary) and Colton Swan (special teams, outside linebackers). New assistant coaches this year are Grant Duff (inside linebackers) and former Wildcat All-American Al Pupunu (tight ends). Ryan Milus (cornerbacks) and Skyler Ridley (offense) are graduate assistants, and Derrick Luken is the director of football operations.

Hill has named five captains for the Wildcats for this season, two on offense and three on defense. The two offensive captains are senior quarterback Stefan Cantwell and senior tight end Andrew Vollert. The three defensive captains are senior cornerback Taron Johnson, senior defensive tackle McKay Murphy and junior linebacker LeGrand Toia.

Montana Western has already played one game this season. The Bulldogs opened the season Saturday with a 16-14 home win over the College of Idaho. Montana Western totaled 350 yards of offense in the game, with 269 yards coming through the air. Senior quarterback Bennett Gibson threw for 243 yards and one touchdown, and freshman kicker Mark Kharchenko made three field goals. They were both named Frontier Conference Players of the Week for their performances. The Bulldogs did fumble the ball four times but also picked off three College of Idaho passes.

Montana Western is an NAIA school located in Dillon, Montana. The Bulldogs are members of the Frontier Conference. Last season, Montana Western was 7-4 overall and finished 6-4 in Frontier Conference play. They are coached by Ryan Nourse who is in his second stint as head coach for Montana Western. He also serves as the offensive coordinator and coaches the Bulldog quarterbacks.

Weber State holds a 3-0 all-time series lead over Montana Western. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs, 28-0, in 1962 in Weber State’s first season as a four-year and NCAA Division I school. WSU also won, 30-12, in 1994, and it beat the Bulldogs, 62-6, in the season opener in 2008.

This will be Weber State’s first game against a non-Division I team since 2008. It will be Montana Western’s first game against an FCS opponent since losing 41-9 at Eastern Washington in August 2014.

“We are excited to get the season started, and I like the look of our team right now,” said Hill. “We have a lot of veterans returning on both sides of the ball and have the most returning starters since I’ve been here. Montana Western is a good NAIA school that will have our full attention and we’ll have to play well. We’re excited to get going and see what the season has in store for us. We’re also really looking forward to opening the season at home.”

After Saturday’s game, the Wildcats hit the road for back-to-back games in Northern California, beginning next Saturday when they take on the Cal Bears in Berkeley.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.