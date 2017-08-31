Wisconsin is really good. The success of that program over the last several head coaches is evident. They plug a lot of guys in, they keep on playing and they play at a high level.

LOGAN – Heading into Utah State’s season opener at Wisconsin Friday night, optimistic Aggie fans may choose to recall that USU came within a missed field goal of upsetting the No. 22 Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in 2012.

But then, that was an Aggie team coming off of a 7-6 season that finished 11-2 — a mark impressive enough that then-head coach Gary Andersen ended up being lured away to coach the Badgers himself following the end of the 2012 season.

Conversely, the Aggies head into Madison this time around having lost five games in a row and eight of their last nine games. And getting the USU program back on track after last season’s 3-9 campaign certainly won’t come easy against this Badgers’ team, which went 11-3 last year and is currently ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Aggies, it should also be noted, are 0-21 all-time against teams ranked in the top 10.

“Wisconsin is really good,” USU head coach Matt Wells declared. “The success of that program over the last several head coaches is evident. They plug a lot of guys in, they keep on playing and they play at a high level.”

After replacing current Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, Andersen spent just two years at Wisconsin before suddenly leaving for Oregon State. He was replaced by Paul Chryst, who, like Wells, played quarterback at his alma mater before eventually taking over as the head coach.

Chryst went 21-6 during his first two seasons at the helm of the Badgers, which includes a Big Ten Western Division title and Cotton Bowl Classic victory in 2016.

Wisconsin returns 15 starters from that team, including 10 all-conference players. Linebacker Jack Cichy won’t be back after tearing an ACL during fall camp, but junior linebacker T.J. Edwards returns after making 89 tackles last season, along with a couple stars on both lines and standout tight end, senior Troy Fumagalli.

Regarded by many as college football’s best NFL tight end prospect, the 6-foot-6, 248-pound Fumagalli led the Badgers in receptions (47) and receiving yards (580) last season. In addition, Wisconsin also returns last year’s starting quarterback, sophomore Alex Hornibrook, and senior wide receiver Jazz Peavy.

“Peavy is really athletic, and he also doubles as a punt returner,” Wells said. “And their tight end (Fumagalli) is really good, and I think he’ll be up for some national awards at the end of the year. But those guys can really stretch a defense. You get lulled to sleep in the run game, and then there goes play-action with the tight end right down the seam, or a shot over the top to Peavy.”

Wisconsin did lose its top two rushers from last year, leaving sophomore Bradrick Shaw (485 yards and five TDs on 88 carries in 2016) as the likely starter in the backfield Friday. But, as usual, the Badgers do boast a seemingly never-ending collection of big, physical bodies on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Wells noted that on film, he still sees some similarities with the Badgers’ defense that hearkens back to Andersen’s defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, who currently serves as the DC at LSU.

“They are very sound in their schemes and have a lot of guys back off of a defense that was top 15 nationally last year in almost every defensive category,” Wells said.

Heading into the unfriendly location of 80,321-seat Camp Randall Stadium, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season, there will be a lot of new faces for the Aggies. Judging from the depth chart released by Wells earlier this week, USU will start an entirely new offensive line from last season, while relatively inexperienced athletes also dominate the starting spots on the D-line and the linebacker corps.

“We had competition at every spot, and we tried to make it as competitive as we could,” Wells said. “You do that first of all by signing a good class. … You see a lot of new names and the veterans who retained their starting spots earned it, and they had to earn it. It was very evident at the end of last year that we needed to go out and upgrade our roster and our locker room, and we absolutely did that.”

Wells, who replaced Andersen after his sudden departure for Wisconsin, was the offensive coordinator for the Aggies during the program’s last visit to Madison. Utah State had a shot at the upset, but a missed field goal by Josh Thompson from 37 yards out with six seconds left resulted in a 16-14 loss.

However, the Aggies did pull off a 20-0 win at Madison in 1968, the only other time the two schools have faced each other.