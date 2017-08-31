On Saturday, July 1, the state markup on alcoholic beverages, wine and spirits increased from 86 percent to 88 percent. Utah consumers now pay the highest markup on wine and the sixth highest on spirits among the country's 17 liquor-control states. The additional money brought into state coffers is earmarked for prevention of adolescent consumption and service industry awareness and training programs.

This was a very controversial issue, and remains so, yet affects a minority of consumers in our state. But it indicates that our Legislature is willing to consider taxes as a mechanism to address social concerns and may pave the way for its consideration of imposing increased taxes on products that are far more widely used in our state than alcoholic beverages, and which also have enormous health consequences, i.e. sugar-sweetened beverages.

Tax revenue from alcohol sales provides a significant contribution to the state’s general fund and supports the school lunch program. According to the 80th annual report of the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, more than $61 million in taxes were collected in 2015 ($41 million of which was transferred to public schools). While alcohol tax revenue is supporting these programs, we lack a similar revenue source to support adequate physical education in schools.

According to the most recently available data, only 19.7 percent of Utah high school students meet recommended levels of physical activity (compared to 27 percent nationally), and only 18.6 percent of Utah high school students participate in daily physical education, (compared to 29.4 percent nationally).

Tax revenue from sugar-sweetened beverages could make a difference in the health of Utah’s youths. Sweetened colas and other sodas (and many “fruit drinks”) are loaded with sugar and high-fructose corn syrup and have been implicated in the epidemic of childhood obesity that we are facing. From 1989 to 2008, calories from sugar-sweetened beverages increased by 60 percent in children ages 6 to 11, from 130 to 209 calories per day, while the percentage of children consuming them rose from 79 percent to 91 percent.

The Utah Parent Teacher Association (PTA) encourages local school districts to hire enough physical education specialists to allow every elementary school in Utah access to a specialist at least once weekly, and promote statewide funding for their hiring. However, current education budgets in Utah are not sufficient to meet this recommendation. A 2013 report from the Ogden School District found that only 16 percent of schools reported having a comprehensive physical education curriculum in place.

Estimates suggest that raising the cost of sugar-sweetened beverages by 20 percent would decrease calorie consumption and result in weight loss. A national cost-effectiveness study suggests that a one-cent-per-ounce sugar-sweetened beverage tax could save $23.6 billion in health care costs over a 10-year period, increase healthy life expectancy and generate $12.5 billion in annual revenue.

The American Public Health Association issued a policy statement in 2012 regarding taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages, which states, “Local, state, and federal governments should impose excise taxes on all sugar-sweetened beverages and dedicate the funds generated to obesity prevention efforts.”

According to county health rankings, since 2014, 34 states along with Washington, D.C., have enacted a tax on soda sold in stores, and seven U.S. municipal or county jurisdictions have adopted excise taxes specifically to reduce the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages. And during the 2017 legislative season, at least nine states introduced bills to create or study sugar-sweetened beverage taxes (ASTHO Weekly Report — July 13, 2017).

Children’s regular engagement in high-quality physical education is associated with higher academic performance, along with many other health and social benefits. Efforts focused on increasing school-based physical activity opportunities for Utah children and adolescents are key to promoting health in these future generations. So, if we can tax booze, why not “soda” and sugar-sweetened beverages? The long-term health benefits and the reduced costs of treating the health consequences of obesity could be an enormous benefit in our state. I strongly encourage legislative efforts to enact a meaningful tax on sugar-sweetened beverages to fund high-quality physical education programs in Utah schools.

David N. Sundwall, M.D. is a professor of public health (clinical) at the University of Utah School of Medicine