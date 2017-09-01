An estimated two-year price tag of $67 million to clean up the Rio Grande neighborhood in Salt Lake City sounds reasonable, given what is at stake. But the money will be wasted if drug dealers and buyers are allowed to return after recent police sweeps.

That means Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski made the right decision Thursday when she used her executive authority to close a part of Rio Grande Street near the homeless shelter. For years, that street has become a drive-through shopping center for illegal drugs.

As the Deseret News reported this week, that block has been, among other things, a source that feeds Utah’s opioid epidemic as suburban residents whose prescription painkillers run out drive there to obtain much stronger drugs. Police may sweep away the dealers who provide these drugs, but as long as demand remains strong, they will come back.

The immediate problem is that these dealers and their customers are finding cover amid the many people who are homeless and seeking legitimate help.

Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes was rightly concerned that Biskupski needed to close the street, which will allow for the creation of a safe zone where the homeless could go outside without constantly being accosted by drug dealers, pimps and other criminals.

The mayor was concerned about the need for a public process. We believe in transparency and a public process. However, the public process still can proceed amid a temporary street closure, showing immediate action. The decision can be reversed later if, for some reason, the City Council decides it was unwise.

While $67 million may seem expensive at first glance, it is well within the ability of the multijurisdictional task force that is working to clean up the area. Hughes said much of it already has been absorbed within existing budgets. An anticipated federal waiver on Medicaid expansion is expected to cover $6 million.

The remaining cost, about $21 million over two years, works out to about $5.25 million a year from the state and $2.6 million each from the city and Salt Lake County.

The other benefit is that such a commitment also brings private donations to the table; Gail Miller and her family, for example, already have made a $10 million commitment with hopes of matching money to come.

Biskupski said the city already has paid $50 million over the last four years to deal with the problems emanating from the Rio Grande area. That makes the cost of inaction nearly as steep as the cost of fixing the problem. However, when you add in the extra revenue that could come from making that section of downtown safe for businesses and residents once again, the jurisdictions involved would be foolish not to pay.

But the cost was bound to increase if the mayor hadn’t decided to close a section of Rio Grande Street.

The city, county and state cannot afford to lose the momentum created by the increased police presence and the expansion of human services over the past few weeks. That includes following the drug trade that naturally gravitates elsewhere in the city and tracking down clusters of homeless people who move to the Jordan River or elsewhere and need mental health services or other help.

The street closure also is a key part of keeping this momentum going.