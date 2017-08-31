Ever wonder why our Congress doesn't think there is anything wrong with the way Washington operates? Think about it. Why would they want to change a system that makes them rich and ensures their futures? Obamacare? Not them. Social Security? Not them! While we dumb taxpayers (yokels, to them) keep electing them, they love their fat cat status. Each of them draws a large salary; has unheard-of perks, including special subsidized health plans and generous expense accounts, and they still have the gall to exempt themselves from the laws they enact for the rest of us. They all have large personal staffs paid for by the taxpayers. All of them, including their staffs, travel all over the world being wined and dined by foreign governments at the U.S. taxpayers' expense. They all are important people! I ask again, “Why would any of them want to change this setup?”

It is therefore no surprise that Ryan, McConnell, McCain, Flake — all of them — fight President Trump’s efforts to drain their swamp.

Charles B. Sturgell

St. George