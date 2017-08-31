ST. GEORGE — A new electric bus has been added to Zion National Park's transportation fleet as part of a three-month pilot program to determine the feasibility of electric shuttle buses.

The Spectrum reports the bus was added in August, with officials eyeing a looming overhaul of the park's busing system.

John Marciano, public information officer at Zion, says the bus will be evaluated on things like passenger comfort, driver efficiency, battery performance and charge time.

The shuttle system carries park visitors for free from the Zion Canyon Visitor Center to stops throughout the park's main canyon route.

It has been lauded as a key cog in trying to maintain the park's environmental integrity in the face of record crowds and increased use.