ASHLAND, Neb. — Authorities say a Utah man died after his semitrailer swerved off an interstate in eastern Nebraska.

The crash was reported about 3 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80, just southeast of Greenwood. The Nebraska State Patrol says the truck rolled after it left the roadway and ended up on one of its sides in a cornfield.

The patrol identified the driver as 51-year-old Robert Murray, who lived in Wellsville in Cache County. The patrol says Murray may have suffered a medical problem that led to the crash.