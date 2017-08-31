SALT LAKE CITY — Pumpkin Nights, an outdoor, family-friendly Halloween walkthrough, will kick off Oct. 13 at the Utah State Fairpark.

Pumpkin Nights, which will run through Oct. 29, lets visitors experience the essence of Halloween while walking through 10 immersive lands created with more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins.

Installations will include the Pumpkin Passage — a nod to Harry Potter’s Great Hall; Rum River Pirates — the tropical island land where pirates protect the pumpkin treasure; Dia de los Muertos — where a pumpkin mariachi band serenades visitors and sugar skulls hang overhead; and The Great Pumpkin Reef — an underwater pumpkin marvel, filled with bubbles, mermaids and coral.

In addition to the immersive lands, Pumpkin Nights offers a variety of food, seasonal beverages, movie screenings and activities for the whole family. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes (masks are permitted, but props and weapons should be kept at home).

Hours are Sunday through Thursday, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.; and Friday through Saturday, 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $20 for patrons 13-59; $16 for senior citizens and children ages 4 to 12. Children under 3 get in free. A family pack for two adults and two children is $64. Weeknight specials are also available featuring deals for Monday through Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased online starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at PumpkinNights.com.