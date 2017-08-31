Nick Wagner, Deseret News
FILE - Volunteer Bill Papanikolas loads chicken souvlaki into a serving tray during the 41st annual Greek Festival in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. The 42nd annual Greek Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10.

SALT LAKE CITY — The 42nd annual Greek Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The three-day cultural celebration will be held adjacent to the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 S. 300 West. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to delicious Greek food and desserts, the festival will feature performances by Greek youth dancers as well as tours of the cathedral.

Admission is $3. Children under 5 get in free.

For more information, log on to saltlakegreekfestival.com.

