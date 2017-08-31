SALT LAKE CITY — The 42nd annual Greek Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The three-day cultural celebration will be held adjacent to the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 S. 300 West. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to delicious Greek food and desserts, the festival will feature performances by Greek youth dancers as well as tours of the cathedral.

Admission is $3. Children under 5 get in free.

For more information, log on to saltlakegreekfestival.com.