Whether he's living in his parents' basement, reading a stack of books or negotiating an NFL contract, the central focus of Washington Redskins' quarterback Kirk Cousins' life has always been his Christian faith.

That's because everything is working out the way it should, Cousins said in a recent G.Q. Magazine article.

"I just need to trust [the Lord]. Worry and control is not going to get me anywhere," Cousins said in the article. "The Lord’s a gambler, and he’s kind of used my football journey to challenge me in that [faith] every single year. And that’s why I think the Lord likes one-year contracts. Because I don’t have control."

Cousins recently signed a one-year deal with the Redskins worth $24 million, profootballtalk.com reported in March.

While offering an in-depth look at his personal life, G.Q. writer Clay Skipper observed that Cousins reads his Bible daily and refers to his scriptures as his "playbook for life."

"He regularly cites scripture while fielding questions, and it’s in these moments that his son-of-a-pastor conviction and leading-man potential most shines through, exerting the kind of gravitational pull that commands a huddle," Skipper wrote.

Cousins also has a strong habit of daily prayer.

"We like to say, 'Pray as if everything depends on God and work as if everything depends on you,'" Cousins told Skipper.

"So he spends some quiet time most mornings writing down his hopes into a prayer list — right now, those include a healthy baby, safe passage from Michigan back to D.C., and a smooth ending for his contract saga," Skipper wrote. "He transfers answered prayers to another long list on Apple Notes. It’s faith, optimized. He’s been doing this for years, the litany of tallied blessings growing longer and more outrageous."

While spending time with the writer, Cousins shared an analogy he heard from a pastor on the topic of frugality, offering insight about why he and his expectant wife are living in his parents' basement and not spending much money.

"Being irresponsible with your money, Cousins says, is like being a FedEx deliveryman who, instead of shepherding the packages to their recipients, stores them in his basement. He wants to use his gifts to impact as many people as he can," Skipper wrote. "Those blessings are financial, sure, but he believes they include everything else, too. He stewards his body with diet, training, and sleep; he shepherds his mind with books and brain training; and he guards the gifts football provides—the platform it allows him, the money it bestows—by being shrewd in these contract talks."

"We're all going to have to give an account for what we did with what we were given," Cousins said in the article. "In this contract negotiation, if I just roll over and die, that’s not being a good steward of what God has given me."

