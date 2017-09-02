For many BYU football fans, the beginning of the 2017 season really begins this Saturday with BYU's much-anticipated clash with LSU. While the location has changed, the matchups are the same. Here's the breakdown.

When BYU has the ball

What really separates SEC schools from other college football teams is the strength of their defensive lines. LSU is no exception. While BYU's offensive line is relatively stronger than years past, it may not look so good this Saturday. That's not a knock on BYU's line. It's just that LSU's defensive front is that good. Fortunately for BYU, that line won't be at full strength this week because its best defensive lineman, Arden Key, is injured and will not play. Nevertheless, this will still be a tough matchup for BYU.

Another challenge for BYU offensively will be the wide receivers' ability to get open. While Portland State had two NFL-quality corners, LSU's secondary as a whole will be even better at press-man coverage. Perhaps BYU used vanilla pass concepts against Portland State, as there are other creative ways to get wide receivers open besides simply trying to "beat your man." There are crosses, rubs, and motions that offenses can execute to stress man coverage. It will be interesting to see if BYU employs those tactics more abundantly this Saturday.

BYU will likely struggle running the ball given LSU's outstanding front seven. It appears BYU will stick with its "running-back-by-committee" approach this week, and it would be nice to see Riley Burt get a shot in the rotation. He seems to have the size and speed to be a decent threat to LSU's defense.

An advantage for BYU will be tight end Matt Bushman. If he builds on his performance from this last Saturday, he could be a threat up the seam that LSU's safeties would have to respect, thus keeping them from stacking the box against the run.

It will be interesting to see how Ty Detmer matches wits with one of the best defensive minds in college football in LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

When the opponent has the ball

LSU has a strong offensive line and one of the best running backs in the nation in Derrius Guice. BYU's defensive line is young but talented. Of course, BYU's linebackers are the strength of the defense, even without Francis Bernard. BYU's front seven and even its secondary are quite physical, so LSU shouldn't be banking on simply steamrolling over the Cougar defense. The big question is if the BYU defense can maintain its stamina against the LSU running game through the fourth quarter.

LSU has athletic speedy receivers and one of those, D.J. Chark, has great hands. Tiger quarterback Denny Etling is steady but not spectacular. He's consistent and good at not turning the ball over. He's a pure pocket passer and not a threat to run. He is not a big-play threat, and really this offense runs through Guice.

LSU has a new offensive coordinator so, with this being LSU's first game, the Tigers may experience some growing pains against a fairly veteran BYU defense. The new coordinator is Matt Canada, who has a reputation for adapting his schemes to the talent he has.

When the ball is kicked

Punter Josh Growden was an SEC All-Freshman Team punter last year, averaging 41.4 yards per punt, booming 10 punts of 50 yards or more, and downing 22 punts inside the 20-yard line. The rest of the special teams get a makeover, as LSU graduated many key contributors from last year, so it's hard to tell if the field goal kicking and return games will deliver under the lights.

Prediction

BYU will have its hands full against a talented LSU team that is one of the best in the nation. BYU's advantages are that this is LSU's first game, LSU is breaking in new coordinators, LSU has six mystery players who will be suspended, LSU's best defender is out and BYU is usually underestimated in these types of games.

However, this has been a week of distractions for both teams but, given this is even more of a home game now for LSU, it would seem the distractions hurt BYU more. Add to that the fact that LSU is simply the better team on paper, and you have to pick the Tigers in this one.

Projected score: LSU 31, BYU 16