Billboard’s Classical Crossover Albums chart features five artists from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in its top 10 this week.

The Piano Guys remain at No. 1 for the sixth week in a row with their 2016 album “Uncharted.” Songs on the album include a cover of “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay as well as tunes from Disney’s “The Jungle Book.” According to the Deseret News, the music video for “The Jungle book” was recorded at Chichén Itzá, the third Wonder of the World, and has over 5 million views to date.

Right behind the Piano Guys on the Billboard chart is Lindsey Stirling for her year-old album “Brave Enough.” One of Stirling’s recent tour stops for her album included a show in Santiago, Chile, which held special meaning for the violinist, as her father served his LDS mission there, the Deseret News reported.

Folk artist Camille Nelson’s first full-length studio album, “Lead Me Home,” was in the eighth spot on Billboard. According to Broadway World, Nelson’s album, released Aug. 18, is a combination of “folk, classical, bluegrass, and new age music.” Nelson also collaborated with her brother, Steven Sharp Nelson of the Piano Guys, on the album.

Right under Nelson was Nathan Pacheco’s “Higher,” which includes a variety of Christian hymns from "Amazing Grace” to “How Great Thou Art.”

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir came in at the 10th spot for their “Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Friends” album, released in May. According to the Deseret News, the choir recently celebrated 170 years of performing, and selections from the album include “Beauty and the Beast” with Angela Lansbury as well as “That Lonesome Road” with James Taylor.