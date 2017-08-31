SALT LAKE CITY — How far would you go to see a Star Wars battleship in the real world?

Well, you won’t have to worry about hitting your hyperdrive controls — Star Wars will launch a new augmented reality feature on its app that will place Star Destroyers and TIE fighters in real time at various landmarks around the world, according to starwars.com.

The new app will coincide with Force Friday II — a world-wide merchandising event where the film franchise shows off new toys and products ahead of an upcoming Star Wars flick — that will run from Sept. 1-3. You can find a full list of participating stores here.

The next film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” launches this winter.

Twenty landmarks across the United States and world will be included with this reality feature. Anyone who stands within a mile of those landmarks can see the TIE fights and Star Destroyers swoop across their screen while using the app.

Just point to the app to the sky and you’ll see the Star Wars ships.

However, none of the locations are in Utah. Those hoping for a Star Destroyer to fly over the Great Salt Lake or Salt Lake Temple will be disappointed.

But the nearby Grand Canyon will be included.

There will also be an augmented reality scavenger hunt, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Augmented reality has been on the rise in recent years. It reached new levels with Pokemon Go, the smartphone-based game that combines augmented reality with smartphone technology so people can capture pocket monsters.

Star Wars is trying to get in on the trend in more ways than one, according to USA Today. The IFA Tech conference in Berlin, Germany, unveiled “Star Wars: Jedi Challenges,” which is an AR headset and tracking beacon that combines with a toy lightsaber to give people the experience of lightsaber dueling.

“We believe augmented reality will usher in a new era of storytelling and play an important role in the experiences we create for our fans,” Kyle Laughlin, senior vice president over games and interactive experiences, said in a press release from Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.