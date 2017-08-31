PROVO — BYU's business school has a new title. Don't worry, the Marriott name isn't going anywhere.

The Brigham Young University Board of Trustees approved changing the school's name to the Marriott School of Business, according to a university news release.

That's not the only change coming to the school previously known as the Marriott School of Management.

Two departments also will have new names. Seven undergraduate emphases will now become majors.

"The mission and core values of the BYU Marriott School of Business remain constant amid these changes," said Lee Perry, dean of the Marriott School. "But by changing a few of the words we use to identify our school and programs, we will become more clear in our communications to recruiters, students and other stakeholders of the college."

The Department of Organizational Leadership and Strategy is now the Department of Management. The Department of Recreation Management is now the Department of Experience Design and Management.

The seven new majors are: entrepreneurial management, experience design and management, global supply chain management, human resource management, marketing, strategic management, and therapeutic recreation and management.

BYU's business school has been named for benefactors J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott since 1988, when the Marriott Foundation gave the school $15 million. The school has four graduate programs and, now, 10 undergraduate programs with an enrollment of about 3,300 students.

The BYU Marriott School's MBA program ranked 34th on the 2018 U.S. News & World Report list of American's best business schools. The undergraduate program ranked 18th in the 2016 BusinessWeek rankings. In 2017, BYU's accounting program was No. 3 in U.S. News rankings.

The business school is known for its emphasis on ethical decision-making. For example, in 2007, a Wall Street Journal analysis placed BYU No. 2 on a list of places to find ethical business graduates.

Notable alumni include LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson, former Citigroup CFO Gary Crittenden and former Dell CEO Kevin Rollins.