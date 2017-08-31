Hurricane Harvey’s affect on Houston can’t be understated.

The hurricane, which turned into a tropical storm this week, left about 21 trillion to 24.5 trillion gallons of water on the southeastern Texas city and southern Louisana. That’s close to 30 to 40 inches of rain (in some areas way more).

Specifically, Texas saw close to 19 trillion gallons of rain, while southern Louisiana soaked up 5.5 trillion gallons, The Washington Post said.

Rain is likely to slow on Thusday and Friday.

“So much rain has fallen in such a short amount of time, it will take weeks for it to fully drain. In low-lying areas and basements, it will take volunteers to physically pump the water out,” according to The Washington Post.

That’s a lot of rain to visualize.

It’s so much rain that it would cover the entire state of Utah in 17 inches of rain, according to Forbes. That’s about two feet, or knee-deep.

Utah has an area of 219,887,000,000 cubic meters, Forbes reported, which would be covered in 16.9 inches of rain if water fell at Harvey's levels.

Utah ranked 13th on the Forbes list of states, trailing Minnesota, Michigan, Wyoming and Oregon for the lowest amounts.

Washington, D.C., would be covered in 21,079 inches of rain, with Rhode Island buried under 931 inches.

“To put into perspective, the estimated total rainfall in Texas as a result of Harvey, at 25 trillion gallons of water would equal rainfall over the entire United States of 0.38 inches,” according to Forbes.

The Washington Post offered a little more perpsective on Hurricane Harvey’s devestation by comparing it to other major U.S. cities.

The storm — which has left thousands of people displaced in shelters and dozens dead from intense flooding — has dropped more than 21 trillion gallons of water on the Houston area.

Houston is one of many major U.S. cities, like Miami; New Orleans, Louisiana; Tampa Bay, Florida; and New York City, that are prone to intense flooding.

The Washington Post analyzed how a similar amount of rain and flooding would affect these cities.

New Orleans residents would be left vulnerable, should levees and floodgates fail as they did with Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Miami would also remain highly vulnerable since much of it is built on land barely above sea level. Tampa Bay, which hasn’t suffered a Category 3 Hurricane in almost a century, remains among the most vulnerable cities, since it sits right on the beach.