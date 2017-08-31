Apple CEO Tim Cook isn’t finished helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Cook recently sent out an email to all employees, imploring them to continue helping Texas residents in the wake of the storm, according to Mashable.

Prayers for Texas and all those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Join us in the relief effort by donating: https://t.co/QLBMFOjaDG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 27, 2017

Cook revealed that the U.S. Coast Guard has been using special iPads to help coordinate their search and rescue missions.

Cook also encouraged employees to open up their homes to any residents suffering in Texas, adding that "the storm's impact is felt by all of us."

“There’s still much to do, and Apple is committed to help,” he wrote, according to Mashable.

Full leaked internal email from Apple CEO Tim Cook to their staff.



Bravo, sir. pic.twitter.com/RZGzGm5sqA — Lindsay Bruce (@RogueCoder250) August 18, 2017

Apple currently has 8,700 employees in Texas.

This email comes after the tech giant has collected donations for the Red Cross through iTunes. Cook said the company raised $1 million so far and will offer a $2 million donation, Mashable reported.

Other tech companies have joined the efforts to help Texas, according to TechCrunch.

Google pledged to match $1 million in donations to the Red Cross, earning $140,917 so far toward its goals. It’s also added alerts to Texas and Houston that can help people find emergency numbers.

Facebook announced it would pledge up to $1 millionfor the Center for Disaster Philanthrophy, which offers donations after disasters.

Lyft is also accepting donations, pledging to donate $100,000 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Airbnb also opened its platform to anyone displaced by the hurricane and floods, while also waiving the feeds and directing them toward free lodging locations, TechCrunch reported.