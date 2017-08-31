It’s unusual to see a Utah resident like KJ Malone take his talents to an SEC school like LSU. It’s even more intriguing that for Malone, who grew up cheering for the Utes, will be playing against BYU, a team that he grew up hating. The senior left tackle is the son of Utah Jazz Hall of Fame forward Karl Malone.

For 10 years, Salt Lake City was his home. He grew up minutes away from University of Utah and has always cheered for the Utes. As for the Cougars, you get the picture. Now playing for the Tigers, Malone is looking forward to getting a piece of BYU this coming Saturday at the Superdome.

“A lot of people have been talking to me about the game,” Malone told SEC Country. “Some of my Utah fan friends are like ‘Beat them!’ and my BYU fan friends are like, ‘Uh, I don’t know if I can cheer for you this weekend.’ ”

Former Ute gets a chance to play for his hometown NFL team

Before he played in Utah, he played for Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles. After facing adversity from having run-ins with the law, resulting in him being dismissed, Dominique Hatfield is fighting for a roster spot on the Los Angeles Rams.

Path to the Rams: Dominique Hatfield@_HattyF’s journey from Crenshaw High School to the Rams. pic.twitter.com/XE6Gw7ih3o — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 30, 2017

In Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hatfield caught an interception after taking the ball away from the Chargers’ wide receiver Travis Benjamin.

.@_HattyF takes it out of his hands for the INT! #LACvsLA pic.twitter.com/jjw82ZWyKR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 27, 2017

In a video made by the L.A. Rams, Hatfield walks us through the play. The L.A. native also mentions how playing in the NFL is a dream come true for him, knowing he’s an undrafted free agent. Even as a rookie, Hatfield says he can impact the NFL with his technique as defensive back and his “swag.”

When he was playing for the Utes, Hatfield was arrested for suspicion of aggravated robbery. He would later be dismissed from the team. After the charges were dropped, Hatfield was back on the team and was the first of his family to graduate with a degree.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Hatfield has another shot to impress in the team's finale of the NFL preseason, as the Rams face the Green Bay Packers today at 5 p.m.

Other links

How LSU's D-Line went through $150 of pizza gone in 15 minutes watching BYU film

Jazz's Joe Ingles' visa is set for NBA season

And finally ...

Yes, it’s here. It’s finally here. The Utes will open the season today against North Dakota.

On Wednesday, the Utes tweeted a 2-minute hype video to get fans excited for not only opening day, but the 2017 season as well, with the caption, “Every man. Every play. U ready?”

Every man. Every play.



U ready? pic.twitter.com/ZVRF7UhHMT — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 30, 2017

Also, the Utes' equipment Twitter account tweeted out pictures of the preparation of the game helmets.