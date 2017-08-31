Moving on from a closer-than-expected 20-6 win against Portland State, BYU sets its sights on SEC power LSU.

After going 8-4 last season, the Tigers start the season looking to keep up with the Alabama-owned SEC. Originally, the scheduled game was at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, but, because of the massive flooding in the area, the game will be played at the Superdome in New Orleans. Kick off, on ESPN, begins at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Here are six numbers you need to know.

81.5

The “neutral” site just got less neutral for the Cougars, as they will be playing LSU at the Superdome. The Tigers have to travel only 81.5 miles, while the Cougars will travel 1,740 miles away from the friendly confines of LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU players will still play, and BYU fans will still flock, but this matchup will feel like an away game for the Cougars.

5

LSU has the fewest returning defensive players in the SEC, at five. As a whole, the team returns only 11 starters. With one returning player in the trenches, two in the linebacking core and two in the secondary, there will be some holes in the LSU defense, and BYU should take advantage by running and throwing the ball.

3

Since 2000, BYU is 3-2 against SEC opponents. Two wins came on the road (Ole Miss in 2011 and Mississippi State in 2001). In the Cougars' only neutral game vs. the conference, against Missouri in 2015, was a 20-16 defeat against another Tiger mascot. Let's just call this game a "road game," shall we?

3.3

Keeping with the number three, LSU allowed only 3.3 yards per rush last year, which was eighth in the nation, and 117.3 rushing yards per game. Last week, BYU ran for 171 yards against Portland State. With Squally Canada and Kavika Fonua accumulating most of the rushing yards, these running backs must play at their best against LSU.

2

Speaking of rushing yards, BYU should look to run the ball around the edges of the LSU defense because both defensive ends have never been starters for LSU.

41.5

LSU was in the Top 20 of a category that no football team wants to be in: offensive penalty yards. Last year, the Tigers accrued 41.5 yards per contest, which ranked 18th in the nation. Expect a sloppy beginning in LSU’s first game back. BYU will need to take advantage.

Prediction: LSU 28, BYU 20

Shane Reinhard is a graduate of Weber State University and a teacher and coach at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ogden, Utah. Email: sreinhard@stjosephutah.com. Follow on Twitter @hoopsters12.