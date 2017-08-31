PROVO — A West Jordan woman accused of looking for someone to kill the father of her children has been arrested by Provo police.

Cindy Riggins, 49, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of criminal conspiracy.

The investigation began earlier this month when a friend of both Riggins and the man she allegedly targeted was asked by Riggins to help her "locate a killer for hire" to take out the father of her children, Provo police detective Nick Dupaix said.

Instead, the friend went to police. Detectives then set up an undercover officer to meet with Riggins. During that meeting, Riggins offered the undercover officer money and methamphetamine to kill the man, Dupaix said. She was subsequently arrested.

Riggins and the man have two children together, but were never married and currently do not live together, he said.

Dupaix said a motive for wanting to kill the man was not fully known Thursday, but investigators were looking into whether it was rooted in a custody dispute.

Both Riggins and the man have each filed for restraining orders against each other in the past month, according to court records. The father also applied for a restraining order in 2013.

Riggins was convicted of drug-related crimes in 2013, according to court records. She was also found guilty of disorderly conduct in a separate case in 2013.