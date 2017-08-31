Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 31.

LDS ward helps Texans recover from Harvey

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints banded together on Wednesday to help cleanup efforts in Texas, according to the Deseret News.

These citizens are looking to help the Houston area recover, which has been damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

People across the state are working together on search and rescue missions, the Deseret News reported.

The Willis family is one of those looking to help cleanup efforts.

"From here, we rebuild," Will Willis said. "It will take us a while. We don't have homeowners insurance."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Residents warned ‘get out or die’ in Harvey aftermath

As Texas prepares for the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, residents have been warned to “get out or die,” according to The Washington Post.

Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette warned residents living near the Neches River that their lives could be at risk now that the U.S. Army Corps opened the floodgates in that area.

Some residents are still in need of rescue, with 35,000 people in shelters.

Thousands of homes are still submerged, according to The Washington Post.

“We need boats. We need large trucks and we need generators,” Tiffany Hamilton, a former city councilwoman in Port Arthur, told The Washington Post. “The entire city has been flooded.”

Read more at The Washington Post.

Face of the opioid epidemic

The Deseret News continues its in-depth investigation into the effects of opioids on the country and Utah with its latest story.

This is the story of one face of the opioid epidemic, a suburban Mormon mom from Utah County who was prescribed pain pills after an accident and descended into a heroin addiction that nearly took her life.

That mother is Whitney Morrill, who’s been down into the depths of drug addiction and back again.

Her story begins at a sacrament meeting and goes from there to one of Utah’s most dangerous locations.

Read more at the Deseret News.

U.S. deputy AG visits Utah

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein visited Utah on Wednesday and spoke about anti-terrorism efforts, according to the Deseret News.

Rosenstein said threats to the country have been on the rise.

"The decline in the number of Americans who seek to travel to join ISIS is a positive development," Rosenstein said. "But a word of caution is in order. Some people who would have left America now pose a danger here instead. Some foreign fighters have left ISIS territory to find new battlefields and new targets.”

Rosenstein also spoke about his history with President Donald Trump, as well as his ongoing partnership with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Read more at the Deseret News.

