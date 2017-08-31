HOUSTON — Every time Ashley Craft closed her eyes she saw water.

So terrifying was her family’s escape from Harvey’s torrential rain, the Rosharon, Texas, mother of three, including a 7-week-old son, couldn’t think about anything else.

“It was just horrible, said Craft, a member of the Shadow Creek Ward of the Houston LDS South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Daniel and Ashley Craft left their home in Rosharon, about 40 miles south of Houston, on Sunday. The streets were flooding near them and they had 30 minutes to get out. They grabbed 72-hour kits, clothes, cellphones and chargers.

“Everything else we had to leave behind,” she said.

Daniel Craft had is wife sit in the back seat of their minivan in case rising water forced them to get 4-year-old Elliot, 2-year-old Hazel and 7-week-old Clifford out of the car seats quickly.

“That’s how scary it was,” Ashley Craft said over the phone. “It was the worst day of my life.”

The made their way to Waco that first night, usually a three-hour drive that took more than six. The eventually got to her parents’ house in Kansas City where they’re staying put, at least for now.

The Crafts have four conditions for returning home: roads need to be clear, their house needs to be clear, stores with fresh food need to be open and her husband’s office must be accessible. They learned from friends that their house wasn’t damaged, but don’t know Daniel Craft’s job situation.

Some shuttered stores and closed roads in flood-ravaged areas reopened Wednesday as the water receded. But many streets remained impassable and neighborhoods were still underwater.

All that will come back over time. Emotional healing will take a little longer.