In what turned out to be a perfect day for golf at Soldier Hollow Golf Course, the Springville boys golf team once again took the top spot in the second Region 8 tournament of the year.

Jaxon Wilkinson and Ryan Hollingshays led the Red Devils, both shooting a pair of 76s. They were assisted by teammates Tyler Maccabee and Cooper Murray who finished with a 78 and 80, respectively.

Skyridge had another solid showing, coming in second place with a team score of 316. Tanner Davidson led the Falcons with a 76, freshman Carter Frisby with a 78 and teammates Jeff Curtis and Spencer Kimball shooting a pair of 81s.

Coming in third were the Wasps of Wasatch with a team total of 324. Leading the way for the Wasps was Jack Holmes shooting a 76. He was followed by Jake Coopman finishing with a 79, Caleb Houser finishing with an 84 and teammates Matt Houser and Kellin Olsen both scored a pair of 85s.

The fourth spot was taken by the team from Maple Mountain which finished with a team total of 338. Tanner Edmonds and Jackson Littledike leading the way for the Golden Eagles with a pair of 83s. Helping out were teammates Trevor Sites and Collin Jensen finishing with an 85 and 87 respectively.

Timpanogos finished in fifth place with a team total of 345. The T-Wolves were led by from Derik Equinto, who delivered. Helping out were teammates Tacoma Parkinson and Cannon Collins both shooting a pair of 87s and Trey Anderson finishing with an 89.

The Bulldogs from Provo took the sixth spot with a team total of 360. Matt Bues once again led the team with a 86 while teammates Caden Peterson, Landon Eatough finished with an 87 and 91. Lincoln Prager and Austin Little both finished with 96 to complete the Bulldogs' score.

The third Region 8 tournament will be held at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course on Sept. 6.

Final team results

Springville 310, Skyridge 316, Wasatch 324, Maple Mountain 338, Timpanogos 343, Provo 360

Top individuals

Jaxon Wilkinson (Springville) 76, Jack Holmes (Wasatch) 76, Tanner Davidson (Skyridge) 76, Ryan Hollingshays (Springville) 76, Carter Frisby (Skyridge) 78, Tyler Maccabee (Springville) 78, Jake Coopman (Wasatch) 79

Seth Saunders is a contributor to Deseret Digital Media.