DENVER — The Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor was earning the lion's share of attention — and cheers — in the locker rooms Saturday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium, minutes after the Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers 20-17 in preseason play.

That allowed players like Garett Bolles, Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays to quietly go about their business, answering a handful of reporters' questions as they packed up for the night.

Soon enough, these three rookies could be earning their share of cheers. How they respond to the learning curve at the NFL level and apply it in their development is key.

The trio represents three of the 11 Utah ties who were selected in this year’s NFL Draft. Of those 11, Bolles is the only one slated to be a Day 1 starter in the pros. Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has already declared Bolles the team’s regular-season starter at left tackle. He was taken 20th overall by Denver in April’s draft.

There’s still been room for improvement in his game, the former University of Utah lineman readily admits. In the Broncos’ second preseason game, against San Francisco, Bolles was whistled for four penalties. In the next game, though, he didn’t pick up a single penalty.

“I’m a rookie, so there will always be rookie mistakes. But every single day, I feel like I’m progressing, getting better and better,” Bolles said Saturday following the game. “As everything goes on, I’m going to find my rhythm, and when we open up September 11 (against San Diego), I’m going to find my role.”

Bolles played a team-high 48 offensive snaps in the win over Green Bay, seeing time on the field through Denver's second series in the third quarter. He helped spring a pair of 10-plus yard runs for running backs Jamaal Charles and C.J. Anderson and played a major role in the Broncos rushing for 125 yards.

Bolles cited a level of familiarity that’s helped him acclimate so quickly in Denver.

“That’s how it was at Utah, and that’s how it is here. I fit in really well with that atmosphere, and I fit in well here. I knew the day I came here that this was the right place for me. The morals and values we have here are very similar to what I am used to,” he said.

Williams, meanwhile, has worked himself into the main backup running back position in Green Bay — where five rookies dot the team's backfield — in part due to his strength in pass protection.

Against the Broncos, the fourth-round draft selection led Green Bay with 46 yards on three receptions. All three catches came on check-downs, including receptions of 20 yards and 17 yards (on a third-and-10 play) during one second-quarter series.

“I really think they were really just focusing on the receivers getting down deep and they just forgot about me,” Williams said.

BYU's all-time leading rusher was the first backup running back in the game against Denver, spelling starter Ty Montgomery. He rushed for 4 yards on three carries, upping his preseason total to 30 yards on 14 carries.

“I’m really just trying to improve on everything, not just pass protection,” Williams said. “Really just trying to make sure I’m an overall, all-around back. Pass protection is No. 1. You’ve got to make sure No. 12 (starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers) is protected and all the quarterbacks are protected.

“But after that, you’ve got to make sure that everything else is on the same level. … Can you catch the ball, run the ball, block, do everything that you can to make sure that we win.”

Williams credited backs like Montgomery and fullback Aaron Ripkowski with helping the rookies catch up at the pro level.

“Most of us, besides Ty, it’s our rookie years and we’re just trying to get into the NFL, get comfortable with it and not be so starstruck,” Williams said. “We’re all just trying to do our jobs, work hard and have it be a positive, competitive area for all of us.”

As a seventh-round pick in a crowded backfield, Mays could be seen as an underdog in the fight for playing time in Green Bay. The former Utah State star was the third running back to enter the game for the Packers against Denver, though, and was listed as co-backup with Williams to Montgomery on the pregame depth chart.

Mays rushed for 12 yards on five carries and added a 5-yard reception while helping the Packers rush for a preseason-best 113 yards, led by 43 yards from fellow rookie Aaron Jones.

Despite the best night from a rookie-laden backfield so far in preseason, Mays wasn’t satisfied with the effort when it came in a loss.

“We’ll get better, we’ll look at the film, we’ll work harder, come back stronger,” he said.

Green Bay running backs coach Ben Sirmans has emphasized to his young group the importance of reacting to things, and not thinking so much. That advice comes as the team tries to improve its rushing totals, averaging just 90 rushing yards per game in the preseason.

“It’s still a process, I’m still learning. The more comfortable I get, the less I’ll think,” Mays said. I’ve just got to keep on working on that and get better at learning everything. Once I get comfortable with that, I’ll be able to go out there and play without thinking so much.”

Williams and Mays, once former rivals, are enjoying the time together in the backfield.

“Me and Utah State, we don’t really get along but I love Devante, though. That’s my boy,” Williams said.

“We all bring different play styles. But Jamaal, he’s good, he’s smart. He’s good at pass pro, he runs tough. He brings a lot to the table,” Mays said.

In Denver, a positive attitude and a determination to grow is helping Bolles as he preps for his first regular season in the NFL.

“Every day, I’m going to get better and fix my mistakes. I don’t make the same mistakes and I continue to get better," Bolles said. "I’m excited to see where I am headed."