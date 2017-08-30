DUGWAY, Tooele County — Concerns about smoke from a 450-acre brush fire near Dugway Proving Ground's main exit forced some employees to leave early Wednesday.

Workers in Dugway's Ditto area, 10 miles west of its main entry gate and 5 miles west of the fire, were let out of work early so they could leave before smoke near the exit got too thick. Emergency vehicles escorted groups of workers’ cars toward the gate about 5:30 p.m., said Dugway spokesman Al Vogel.

Firefighters were working to contain the blaze about 5 miles from the post's main entry gate. Teams were back-burning late Wednesday to limit its spread.

No injuries have been reported in the fire sparked by lightning early Tuesday, the Army post said in a prepared statement, and no buildings were threatened.

Dugway doesn't expect the fire to affect its schedule Thursday.