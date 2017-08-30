Hundreds of woolly athletes made their way from the Strawberry Valley to Midway's Soldier Hollow Wednesday in advance of a sheepdog competition. The 300 ewes have had only limited interaction with people and dogs. They have two days to settle in before the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival, which runs Friday through Monday. Tickets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $13.99 for patrons 16 to 64; $12 for senior citizens, $8.99 for children 6 to 15; and $46.99 for a family pass of two adults and up to 5 children. Tickets on Monday are $16.99 for patrons 16 to 64; $14.99 for senior citizens, $9.99 for children 6 to 15; and $53.99 for a family pass of two adults and up to 5 children. For more information, or to purchase tickets, log on to soldierhollowclassic.com/tickets.

