SALT LAKE CITY — A Murray man accused of sexually abusing underage boys in five separate cases, including one that triggered an Amber Alert, is now accused in a sixth case of having sex with a teenager.

Weston Ray Kubbe, 38, was charged in 3rd District Court earlier this month with six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, a third-degree felony.

According to charging documents, Kubbe met the 16-year-old boy on a "website for homosexual casual encounters."

Between March 1, 2016, and Nov. 1, 2016, the teen told police Kubbe picked him up four times from the boy's home in South Jordan and took him to his own home in Murray for sex. On two more occasions they had sex in a parking lot in South Jordan, charging documents state.

No hearings have been scheduled in the case.

Kubbe was first arrested and charged in 2nd District Court last October for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy he called his "boyfriend." The boy's disappearance from his father's South Ogden home, after he left a note telling his father not to call police, prompted an Amber Alert.

Once the boy was found, police learned he had allegedly spent the night at Kubbe's house two days earlier, along with a 14-year-old boy.

Kubbe was charged in that case in 2nd District Court as well, with two counts of kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and three counts of endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony. He was also charged with four counts of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

As the investigation continued, Kubbe was charged in a third case, this time in 3rd District Court, with object rape and two counts of forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The now-adult victim in that case told police he met Kubbe online when he was 14 or 15 and agreed to go to his house with him.

A fourth case was filed in 3rd District Court after a now 18-year-old man told police he "came forward after seeing new report(s) involving (Kubbe) and young men where (he) learned the defendant was much older than (he) was led to believe," according to court documents.

Kubbe is charged in that case with two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, all third-degree felonies. That victim also told police he met Kubbe online when he was 14 and accompanied him to his home.

Kubbe was charged again in 2nd District Court in a fifth case in December. The charges allege Kubbe picked up a 12-year-old boy from a park in Weber County in late August 2016 and took him to his own home in Murray, where he performed a sexual act on the child. He is charged with child kidnapping and sodomy upon a child, both first-degree felonies, and endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony.

Court documents do not specify how Kubbe met the boy.

Kubbe's next hearings in the 2nd District Court cases are scheduled for Sept. 28 in Ogden.

The first two 3rd District Court cases are set for a scheduling hearing on Sept. 11 in West Jordan.

Kubbe is being held in Weber County Jail, where his bail amounts to more than $100,000.