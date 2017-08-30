SALT LAKE CITY — Time to dust off your favorite American Girl dolls — whether it is Addy, Kit or Josefina — to update their look. And the timing couldn't be any better.

A temporary American Girl store is coming to City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on September 16, just in time for the holidays. While the temporary stores are not as big as their flagship stores, which have a restaurant and doll spa, it will feature a limited assortment of American Girl products and accessories.

According to the American Girl website, people who wish to enter the store on opening day must have a ticket, which will be passed out near the entrance an hour before the store opens. Children who are admitted will receive a complementary gift while supplies last.

On that day, there will also be a craft in store and a drawing for a free Gabriela McBride Girl of the Year doll and book. The store will open at 10 a.m.

Hello, neighbor! 🏬🏬🌷🏬 New temporary stores are popping up all over—is your city on the list? http://bit.ly/2aY80kQ Posted by American Girl on Sunday, July 30, 2017

Other temporary stores will appear in Austin, Detroit, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Portland and Raleigh.