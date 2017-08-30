Local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently helped to distribute supplies to more than 100 families affected by a mudslide in the West African nation of Sierra Leone.

Days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and a devastating mudslide near the capital city of Freetown on Aug. 14, killing 1,000 people and leaving many more homeless.

With help from LDS Charities, the humanitarian arm of the LDS Church, Mormons delivered items such as mattresses, food, water, along with other life-sustaining supplies, to 105 families, almost all of whom were not members of the faith, according to an article on Mormonnewsroom.org.

These efforts blessed many lives, said Elder Don Carley, an LDS Church welfare specialist.

The church will continue to give aid as needed.

"The [delivery] process went very well," John Titus O'Neil, a local church leader in Freetown said in the article. "There are now smiles on faces of people who were filled with despair."

A LDS Church News article reported that seven Mormons perished among the hundreds killed in the mudslide. Church leaders confirmed the safety of all missionaries.

The LDS Church has more than 17,000 members in Sierra Leone, the LDS Church News reported.