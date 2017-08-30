SALT LAKE CITY — After months of dodging traffic cones and coping with long, congested commutes as drivers struggled to access a main east-side artery, one of the biggest road projects in the state is nearing completion two weeks ahead of schedule.

The Utah Department of Transportation will reopen several freeway ramps at the I-80 and Foothill Drive interchange on Thursday — just in time for the morning commute and the first University of Utah home football game. Those access points accommodate about 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles daily, according to UDOT.

Ramps on Foothill Drive will RE-OPEN tonight. Crews will begin removing barrels at approximately 9pm. pic.twitter.com/WAd4dhZ6e6 — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) August 30, 2017

"When we started this project, we knew that we were going to go into the fall semester — possibly into mid-September," UDOT spokesman John Gleason said. "But our crews have really been focused on finishing the work as quickly as they can. They have been working around the clock, seven days a week to make sure that we could open it up as soon as possible."

The I-80 eastbound exit at Foothill Drive and the ramp from Foothill Drive to southbound I-215 have been closed for several months as crews completed maintenance and reconstruction work on several bridges, John Gleason said. Workers removed and replaced the driving surface, patched potholes, repaired bridge walls and repainted beams to prevent corrosion.

This work extends the useful life of the bridges and makes the pavement smoother for drivers, he noted.

"To have this open in time for the first home football game and to open it up to daily traffic is great news," Gleason said.

In addition to Foothill Drive, the on- and off-ramps to I-15 at 900 South near downtown Salt Lake City are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday in time for the morning commute. The exit was closed in late July to allow workers to repave the ramp and rebuild the bridge over 300 West, Gleason said.

"This has been a very busy construction season," he said. "This is the time of year that we're starting to wrap up some of these projects, and we're seeing some of the benefits of the construction."

Meanwhile, drivers should be aware of new closures on two projects in Sandy and West Valley City expected to occur after Labor Day Weekend.

The I-15 interchange at 10600 South is scheduled to close from Sept. 8, through Sept. 25, Gleason said, with 10600 South closed in both directions over the freeway. Almost all of the on- and off-ramps at the interchange will also be closed, he noted.

"This is a major closure right in the heart of the valley," he said. Drivers will still be able to exit from southbound I-15 onto westbound 10600 South, as well as get from eastbound 10600 South onto southbound I-15, he noted, but all other ramps will be shut down.

During the closure, crews will be working to install a new underpass that will connect the northbound I-15 off-ramp with Monroe Street just west of the Shops at South Town.

"It'll provide better access to the mall and all of the new development and growth that is happening in Sandy right now," he said.

Gleason also noted that crews are scheduled to begin a repaving project on state Route 201 between Redwood Road and Bangerter Highway beginning Tuesday. Drivers should expect lane restrictions in each direction during overnight hours and weekends throughout the project's duration over the next few months, he said.