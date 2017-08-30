I am amazed as I scan through different letters and social media by how many people are so quick to place themselves on a pedestal as “religiously tolerant,” but then immediately turn around to write and share posts, almost gleefully, attacking the LDS Church and its members. I think it’s admittedly exaggerated but a fair notion to say that had some of the past letters and articles I’ve seen replaced “Mormons” with “Muslims” in the texts, there would be rioting in the streets.

I think it’s time we remind ourselves that religious tolerance is not, nor will it ever be, selective. Being religiously tolerant means having respect for all religious views and beliefs, even those that you disagree with. It's beyond hypocritical to defend one religion in the name of tolerance, only to turn around and bash another in the same breath. In such divisive times, I can’t think of a more important practice that both sides of the political and religious spectrum need to preach.

Mitch Freckleton

​Park City​