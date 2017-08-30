SALT LAKE CITY — A Tooele High School assistant football coach has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and is expected to be fired following a recent arrest in Salt Lake City.

Mark Lyne Jackson, 39, of Tooele, was arrested during a weeklong prostitution sting conducted last week by Salt Lake police. He was arrested Aug. 23 for investigation of patronizing a prostitute.

Jackson "arranged with an undercover officer to pay cash in exchange for sex acts," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. Police say the incident occurred at 340 N. 900 West.

Tooele School District spokeswoman Marie Denson said Jackson was placed on administrative leave Aug. 24, then unpaid administrative leave on Tuesday, and will be officially considered terminated as of Sept. 7.

He was hired as an assistant football coach in 2011.

On Wednesday, Jackson posted a message to the Tooele High School football Facebook group page that states, in part: "I am far from perfect and never have I claimed to be anything but flawed. I made a mistake in a moment where my judgment was at its lowest and now (reap) the repercussions of that mistake."

Jackson also thanks his family, coaches and players.

"Life moves forward even when you want it to pause. Football brought us all together but our trials and tribulations created our relationships. To all of you I offer most heartfelt apologies and ask for your forgiveness. To my players … my boys … I love you all so so much and although I have let you down please know that I am forever here for you, my door always open!"

Jackson is the second football coach from Tooele High School to resign or be fired since January, and the third coach in the Tooele School District to leave surrounded by controversy in the past year.

In January, Kyle Brady, the head football coach at the same school, resigned amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission.

Brady was being investigated for having "inappropriate communication through the phone" with another student, according to Denson. She would not go into detail about what the inappropriate communication was.

The incident happened in 2015 with an 18-year-old woman who was a student at Tooele High School, but she was not in any of Brady's classes, Denson said. The woman has since graduated. No criminal charges were filed.

In September of last year, Curtis Ware, 49, of Stansbury Park, the head football coach of Grantsville High School, was arrested and accused of illegal sexual activity with two girls, ages 16 and 17. He was later charged with forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of forcible sexual abuse, second-degree felonies; and four counts of lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

Then in February, Ware was charged with tampering with a witness in the prior cases.

Ware was placed on leave after his initial arrest, and later fired.

Denson said when Jackson was hired, his "background check was clean. He had no prior convictions. This is the first time he has reported an arrest."

But according to Utah State Court records, Jackson pleaded guilty to three counts of lewdness in 2002, a class B misdemeanor, and no contest to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, in 2004.

Denson noted that all individuals working with students are required to have a background check, which is submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Identification.