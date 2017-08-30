MOOSE, Wyo. — National Park Service rangers have rescued two injured climbers — including a Utah man — in separate incidents in Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming over a three-day period.

On Monday, rangers were called about 10 a.m. that a climber was injured at the base of the Grand Teton Mountain.

A helicopter was used to extract 22-year-old Mounier Fizari, of Bountiful, who had fallen about 20 feet as he was climbing. Fizari treated at St. John's Medical Center in Jackson.

On Saturday, rangers were summoned at about 8:15 a.m. about a climber caught in a rock slide in Garnet Canyon.

They found 24-year old Cassie Grenier, of Jackson, pinned by boulders. Two of the climbing companions were not hurt.

She was taken to St. John's Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.