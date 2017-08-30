SALT LAKE CITY — Fidelity Investments’ Utah employees raised more than $176,000 for the Utah Food Bank during their Summer Business Food and Fund Drive.

According to a statement from the food bank, the donation will feed more than 150 Utah families for a year.

This year’s drive among almost 1,975 employees statewide encompassed activities such as a chili and cornbread cook-off, a “Pie in the Face” activity, trivia contests and friendly team rivalries.

Since 1994, Fidelity’s employees have taken what began as a holiday food drive resulting in 800 pounds of food and turned it into a year-round partnership with the food bank. Volunteers moved the drive to summer after finding out that it is often the most critical time of need for many families who depend on school meal programs during the school year.

In addition to their drive commitments during the summer, Fidelity employee volunteers sponsor the Mobile School Pantry at Jackson Elementary, one of the 67 monthly program sites that Utah Food Bank will host during the school year.

The pantry program reached more than 234,000 people — 130,000 of whom were children — last school year alone.