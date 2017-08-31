This summer delivered some terrific movies, like "Wonder Woman," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Dunkirk," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." But there were also some critical and box office duds like "Snatched," "The Dark Tower," and "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets."

Co-host Alan Seawright and I break down our favorites and discuss some of the poor performers. Was "Dunkirk" too small? Did "The Dark Tower" have a great movie in it trying to get out? We discuss this and more on the latest episode of BLEEP: The Podcast.

Warning: We discuss minor spoilers for some of the best summer movies.

Listen below or subscribe to the show on iTunes.