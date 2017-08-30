PROVO — Provo City Power wants to help residents with central air conditioning lower their electric bills and energy consumption by offering them a free shade tree as part of its Trees for Energy Conservation program.

To sign up for one of 400 free trees, residents should visit switchitprovo.com and submit the online form located under Trees for Conservation by Monday, Sept. 5. To qualify, residents cannot have received a tree since 2014, and they must have a current Provo Power account and central air conditioning.

Once it is determined that the resident is eligible, a voucher for a tree will be emailed to them. Trees can be picked up on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Provo Power, 251 W. 800 North. Species selection is on a first-come, first-served basis.

A list of trees that will be available that day will be posted on Provo Power’s Facebook page about a week before the giveaway.

Residents can also find more information about various tree species at provopower.org/forestry.